Meet the TikToker going viral for saying "Charli D'Amelio" 100,000 times - Dexerto

 Meet the TikToker going viral for saying "Charli D'Amelio" 100,000 times
Entertainment

Meet the TikToker going viral for saying “Charli D’Amelio” 100,000 times

Published: 1/Dec/2020 0:56

by Virginia Glaze
Devin Caherly goes viral Charli D'Amelio 100,000 times
Instagram: devincaherly, charlidamelio

Charli D'Amelio

A TikToker has taken over the internet for saying the name of the platform’s most-followed content creator, Charli D’Amelio 100,000 times in a row — and he’s not the first one to lay claim to fame in this manner.

TikTok star Devin Caherly has caught the eye of social media users around the globe after taking on a jaw-dropping challenge, which he announced in a video on November 29.

Claiming that he would say the name of Charli D’Amelio — the site’s most popular creator with over 101 million followers — 100,00 times, his quest soon became a viral sensation, with his original announcement video garnering over 309,000 likes at the time of writing.

Caherly kept track of his project by using an online counter, which he would press each time he said D’Amelio’s name. However, he didn’t ask fans to just take his word for it; he even live-streamed the entire ordeal, but it didn’t turn out as planned.

@devincaherlyLeave a like and come join my stream @charlidamelio♬ original sound – Slowed sounds🥰

Unfortunately for Caherly, as soon as he hit the 999,991 mark, his counter suddenly reset, leaving him completely devastated (although we have to admit, his failure made for a pretty funny TikTok).

@devincaherlyI spent 18 hours straight saying @charlidamelio and right before I hit 100,000 this happens 🤦🏻‍♂️♬ original sound – Devin Caherly

This isn’t his first experiment of this nature, either; Caherly has also said Charli D’Amelio’s name for every ten likes he’s gotten, as well as every ten comments within a 24-hour period.

Caherly’s endeavors ring similar to those of massively popular YouTuber Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson, who has also said the names of social media stars like ‘PewDiePie’ and Logan Paul 100,000 times in the past.

That’s not the only way in which Caherly is similar to Mr Beast; he’s also given out quite a bit of cash and gift cards for his 2.7 million fans — although we can’t say it’s the same as Mr Beast opening a free bank or tipping waitresses in legitimate gold bars.

Either way, it seems that Caherly has opened up quite a career for himself, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds in store for this young creative.

Entertainment

Jake Paul under fire for victory party after Nate Robinson knockout

Published: 1/Dec/2020 0:28

by Alan Bernal
Jake Paul YouTube

Jake Paul

Jake Paul is coming under fire for throwing a massive afterparty upon winning his undercard match against Nate Robinson. Brother Logan Paul, Tana Mongeau and other prominent online personalities were also in attendance.

A stay-at-home order for Los Angeles County, where Paul resides, was announced on Nov 27. Health officials put the restrictions into effect Nov 30. Other than church gatherings and protests, the order prohibits public or private gatherings among multiple households.

Paul knocked out Robinson in the second round of his undercard match at the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. Exhibition, after a hyped lead-up to the big day made it a major talking point among viewers.

Due to the ongoing health crisis, the online community is now blasting the Paul brothers for staging the large gatherings amid rising cases in the area.

‘The Problem Child,’ Paul’s name in the ring, has been in L.A. Mayor Alicia Weintraub’s crosshairs before. Back in July, she raised concerns about Paul’s parties, given they attract an “outrageous” amount of people.

“I was very upset that somebody would hold such an outrageous gathering in our community,” Weintraub said at the time. “We’re trying to do everything we can to get our numbers down and keep our community safe, and something like this just does the opposite.”

The latest videos to come out of the Paul camp mirror similar ones held back in the summer, showing L.A.’s influencers ignoring social-distancing recommendations without many masks in sight.

“Can we please throw people in jail, and give them a huge fine when they do s**t like this?” one person wrote in response to the videos. “I’m really tired of people, especially famous ones, thinking they can just do stuff like this…This is why we’re in lockdown.”

“The rich in LA (or the entire US) live by a different set of unwritten laws and Jake is just flaunting that,” another said.

Paul has yet to comment on the backlash. Since beating Robinson, more footage of big watch parties filled with influencers have been surfacing as Los Angeles braces for another stay-at-home order.