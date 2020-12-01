Meet the TikToker going viral for saying "Charli D'Amelio" 100,000 times - Dexerto

A TikToker has taken over the internet for saying the name of the platform’s most-followed content creator, Charli D’Amelio 100,000 times in a row — and he’s not the first one to lay claim to fame in this manner.

TikTok star Devin Caherly has caught the eye of social media users around the globe after taking on a jaw-dropping challenge, which he announced in a video on November 29.

Claiming that he would say the name of Charli D’Amelio — the site’s most popular creator with over 101 million followers — 100,00 times, his quest soon became a viral sensation, with his original announcement video garnering over 309,000 likes at the time of writing.

Caherly kept track of his project by using an online counter, which he would press each time he said D’Amelio’s name. However, he didn’t ask fans to just take his word for it; he even live-streamed the entire ordeal, but it didn’t turn out as planned.

Unfortunately for Caherly, as soon as he hit the 999,991 mark, his counter suddenly reset, leaving him completely devastated (although we have to admit, his failure made for a pretty funny TikTok).

This isn’t his first experiment of this nature, either; Caherly has also said Charli D’Amelio’s name for every ten likes he’s gotten, as well as every ten comments within a 24-hour period.

Caherly’s endeavors ring similar to those of massively popular YouTuber Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson, who has also said the names of social media stars like ‘PewDiePie’ and Logan Paul 100,000 times in the past.

That’s not the only way in which Caherly is similar to Mr Beast; he’s also given out quite a bit of cash and gift cards for his 2.7 million fans — although we can’t say it’s the same as Mr Beast opening a free bank or tipping waitresses in legitimate gold bars.

Either way, it seems that Caherly has opened up quite a career for himself, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds in store for this young creative.