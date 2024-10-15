French girl becomes viral sensation attempting to pronounce american food

French TikToker Tatatopsecret has gone viral across social media thanks to her videos where she attempts to do the popular voice-activated TikTok filters.

Over the last few months, TikTok has been flooded with voice-activated filters that require creators to scream, sing, or say the names of specific options.

The viral chicken game makes people scream to jump over obstacles, while the ‘Perfect Pitch’ filter requires creators to sing a perfect note to push the ball through the hole.

Article continues after ad

Most recently, there have been heavily viral filters requiring the user to say a word properly to make their way past each goal. Not all creators can easily complete these voice-activated games, however, as those with heavy accents often have issues saying the words correctly.

French TikToker tatatopsecret is one of these creators, and she’s gone viral many times with her attempts at beating the viral games.

On October 13, she posted a video of one filter that requires you to name various types of food… and immediately had issues with her pronunciation of pizza.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Thanks to Google Translate’s text-to-voice option, she made it through the first half of the filter before getting stuck on Nutella.

The TikToker posted her attempt at a similar filter on October 14, where she tried to turn the shape into a circle for over a minute before deciding to try again another time.

All of her videos have gone viral, with millions of views across TikTok and X.

Not all of her videos have ended in struggle, though. She celebrated after making her way through a food-focused filter on October 13.

Article continues after ad

She’s received thousands of comments across her videos, and viewers have made it quite clear they love seeing her pop up on their FYP.

“She randomly appeared on my fyp now I love her,” one user commented.

Another said: “I love that she gets MORE French the more she says a word.”

“I love that she’s gotta get backup to help her with these,” a third replied.

Article continues after ad

Tatatopsecret is just the latest TikToker to go viral across social media. In early October, prankster Corbin Millet garnered quite the reaction after replacing his parent’s chandelier with a UFC-themed jumbotron.