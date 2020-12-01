 Jake Paul under fire for victory party after Nate Robinson knockout - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Jake Paul under fire for victory party after Nate Robinson knockout

Published: 1/Dec/2020 0:28

by Alan Bernal
Jake Paul YouTube

Share

Jake Paul

Jake Paul is coming under fire for throwing a massive afterparty upon winning his undercard match against Nate Robinson. Brother Logan Paul, Tana Mongeau and other prominent online personalities were also in attendance.

A stay-at-home order for Los Angeles County, where Paul resides, was announced on Nov 27. Health officials put the restrictions into effect Nov 30. Other than church gatherings and protests, the order prohibits public or private gatherings among multiple households.

Paul knocked out Robinson in the second round of his undercard match at the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. Exhibition, after a hyped lead-up to the big day made it a major talking point among viewers.

Due to the ongoing health crisis, the online community is now blasting the Paul brothers for staging the large gatherings amid rising cases in the area.

‘The Problem Child,’ Paul’s name in the ring, has been in L.A. Mayor Alicia Weintraub’s crosshairs before. Back in July, she raised concerns about Paul’s parties, given they attract an “outrageous” amount of people.

“I was very upset that somebody would hold such an outrageous gathering in our community,” Weintraub said at the time. “We’re trying to do everything we can to get our numbers down and keep our community safe, and something like this just does the opposite.”

The latest videos to come out of the Paul camp mirror similar ones held back in the summer, showing L.A.’s influencers ignoring social-distancing recommendations without many masks in sight.

“Can we please throw people in jail, and give them a huge fine when they do s**t like this?” one person wrote in response to the videos. “I’m really tired of people, especially famous ones, thinking they can just do stuff like this…This is why we’re in lockdown.”

“The rich in LA (or the entire US) live by a different set of unwritten laws and Jake is just flaunting that,” another said.

Paul has yet to comment on the backlash. Since beating Robinson, more footage of big watch parties filled with influencers have been surfacing as Los Angeles braces for another stay-at-home order.

Entertainment

PewDiePie hits out at “unfunny” simp comments on Marzia’s Instagram

Published: 30/Nov/2020 21:14

by Brent Koepp
Instagram upload of YouTuber PewDiePie and his wife Marzia.
Instagram: @pewdiepie

Share

PewDiePie

Popular YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg criticized viewers who flood his wife Marzia’s Instagram account every time he makes a comment on it to support her. The Swede hit out at the “simp” meme becoming overused.

With over 108 millions subscribers to his channel in 2020, PewDiePie is not only one of the platform’s biggest creators, but undoubtedly one of the most popular entertainers in the world.

The YouTuber has also become an icon when it comes to internet humor. In November, the star called out viewers overusing the popular “simp” meme every time he supports his wife Marzia, and explained why he’s tired of reading it.

Screenshot of YouTuber PewDiePie reacting to Instagram comments.
YouTube: PewDiePie
The Swedish YouTuber reacted to Instagram comments calling him a simp.

PewDiePie hits out at “simp” comments flooding Marzia’s Instagram

While the modern use of “simp” goes back as far as the 1980s, the term has exploded in popularity in 2020, becoming one of the year’s biggest memes. However, during his November 27 upload, PewDiePie explained why it’s starting to become too much on Instagram.

“Instagram is even worse. I commented on Marzia’s post, and I swear to God every single comment… She painted the kitchen and I said “you did so good” because I know she worked hard on it. And it’s just “simp, simp, simp king” every single comment. It is so unfunny. Jesus Christ, dude!” the YouTuber exclaimed.

The star then went on to mock the way memes become tired quickly due to users jumping on the bandwagon and spamming it relentlessly online in comments. “Maybe if everyone says a joke, it becomes funnier,” he said sarcastically.

(Topic starts at 11:45)

Hilariously, the star had a follow-up to the situation on November 30 when one fan pointed out that they actually had made a nice comment on Marzia’s Instagram post. “Me understanding that he just wants to be a good husband,” they wrote days prior. PewDiePie then apologized to the viewer. “I’m sorry tg_man 12. I did you dirty, I did you dirty,” he laughed.

(Topic starts at 15:18)

While the content creator has made several videos on the simp meme, he has been critical of how its been used in the past and mocked users for their broad use of it. Now it appears the joke is starting to overstay its welcome with how often it’s being repeated.

The 31-year-old has had an incredible year so far, making a successful move to streaming after signing a major deal with YouTube in May to broadcast live exclusively on their platform. The entertainer also surpassed over 108 million subscribers in November, making him the most followed individual on the platform.