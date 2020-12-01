Jake Paul under fire for victory party after Nate Robinson knockout - Dexerto

Jake Paul is coming under fire for throwing a massive afterparty upon winning his undercard match against Nate Robinson. Brother Logan Paul, Tana Mongeau and other prominent online personalities were also in attendance.

A stay-at-home order for Los Angeles County, where Paul resides, was announced on Nov 27. Health officials put the restrictions into effect Nov 30. Other than church gatherings and protests, the order prohibits public or private gatherings among multiple households.

Paul knocked out Robinson in the second round of his undercard match at the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. Exhibition, after a hyped lead-up to the big day made it a major talking point among viewers.

Due to the ongoing health crisis, the online community is now blasting the Paul brothers for staging the large gatherings amid rising cases in the area.

COVID PARTY ALERT: COVID-denier Jake Paul throws massive party to celebrate winning fight against Nate Robinson. Jake’s parents, Logan Paul, Tana Mongeau and others present. This on same day California and LA start new mandatory lockdown prohibiting gatherings of all types. pic.twitter.com/esrD4TqniE — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 29, 2020

‘The Problem Child,’ Paul’s name in the ring, has been in L.A. Mayor Alicia Weintraub’s crosshairs before. Back in July, she raised concerns about Paul’s parties, given they attract an “outrageous” amount of people.

“I was very upset that somebody would hold such an outrageous gathering in our community,” Weintraub said at the time. “We’re trying to do everything we can to get our numbers down and keep our community safe, and something like this just does the opposite.”

The latest videos to come out of the Paul camp mirror similar ones held back in the summer, showing L.A.’s influencers ignoring social-distancing recommendations without many masks in sight.

Can we please throw people in jail, and give them a huge fine when they do shit like this? I’m really tired of people, especially famous ones, thinking they can just do stuff like this…This is why we’re in lockdown. — Yamifire (@Yamifell) November 29, 2020

“Can we please throw people in jail, and give them a huge fine when they do s**t like this?” one person wrote in response to the videos. “I’m really tired of people, especially famous ones, thinking they can just do stuff like this…This is why we’re in lockdown.”

“The rich in LA (or the entire US) live by a different set of unwritten laws and Jake is just flaunting that,” another said.

Paul has yet to comment on the backlash. Since beating Robinson, more footage of big watch parties filled with influencers have been surfacing as Los Angeles braces for another stay-at-home order.