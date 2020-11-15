 Malu Trevejo and Drea Celine feud heats up with "thirst trap" scandal - Dexerto
Malu Trevejo and Drea Celine feud heats up with “thirst trap” scandal

Published: 15/Nov/2020 17:00 Updated: 15/Nov/2020 17:38

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Malu Trevejo and Drea Celine

With Drea Celine still reeling over her fiance’s infidelity with Malu Trevejo, she started a war of words on Instagram with Trevejo after she spoke out about the situation one too many times.

It all started when Celine posted a very direct indirect on her Instagram story saying, “There’s some b*****s that just live for this drama s**t and it really shows.”

Trevejo then hit back with some posts on her own Instagram story: “B*****s blame me when their man never told me they were together after I apologize when they found out.”

Accusing Celine of taking Garcia’s side, Trevejo added, “Some b*****s really need the money and attention – that’s why they defend the cheaters.”

malu insta story
Instagram: Malu Trevejo
Trevejo hit out at Celine on her Instagram story.

With many fans criticizing Trevejo for continuing to talk about her kiss with Garcia after it went viral last month, she then posted a video to Instagram explaining why she kept talking about the situation.

“I talk about [the kiss] to clean up my side of the story not because I need attention because I clearly don’t need it honey,” she said. “If I talk about it it’s to clear up my part. And I did nothing wrong because I’m not married to anybody.”

Celine then followed this up with a further accusation, providing evidence that Trevejo had kept Ryan on her close friends list and posted explicit pictures (otherwise known as ‘thirst traps’) for him.

Along the screenshot, Celine said, “Ya’ll both played me, end of story.”

Continuing with her accusations, Celine also claimed that Trevejo had “no loyalty” and had only pretended to feel bad about the situation in order to “clean up her image”.

In response, Trevejo did an Instagram Live addressing the situation, claiming that Celine needs to “stop talking about” her.

“I went live the other day to explain the situation, to explain to everyone what’s been going on, but why is this still going on?” Malu asked.

“It’s been a month, lady.”

Claiming that she “didn’t know” that Garcia was still on her close friends list, Malu added, “Girl, you can keep him. I have nothing to hide or lose here, I don’t want him”.

What happened between Ryan Garcia and Malu Trevejo?

Malu Trevejo and Ryan Garcia broke the internet last month after reporters at the Hollywood Fix caught the pair in a passionate cinch. 

While it might not seem a big deal on the surface, things got a little complicated for Malu after it came out that Garcia had a long-time fiance and a baby on the way. 

For Garcia’s (now-ex) fiance Drea Celine, the news came as a shock – she said in a statement about the incident that Garcia had told her that he was training for an upcoming fight.

Not one to take news about her partner’s indefinitely lying down, Drea didn’t mince her words in her statement on Instagram – she called Garcia a “piece of s**t” and a “horrible evil human” before accusing him barely seeing their first daughter, Rylie.

With Trevejo facing a lot of online hate and accusations of being a “homewrecker”, she recently made her innocence clear by leaking a conversation between herself and Garcia, wherein he admits she was in the dark about the situation.

“I didn’t want this to be out there but [I] have to when you had nothing to do with it,” Garcia said. “I’m sorry.”

With the two love rivals now warring on the net, it is unclear what this means for either of their relationships with the boxer.

‘Megan is Missing’ writer warns users as movie goes viral on TikTok

Published: 15/Nov/2020 17:06 Updated: 15/Nov/2020 17:08

by Georgina Smith
Screenshot of Megan from the film Megan is Missing staring at the camera
Trio Pictures

Writer and Director Michael Goi has issued several warnings to TikTok users after his horror film Megan is Missing started going viral on the platform, letting users know the last point in the movie they can turn back before things get truly horrifying.

There’s nothing TikTok loves more than an inside reference, and it doesn’t take long for posts, items, or films to pick up traction on the app. As more people make vague references to something crazy, more and more people get curious to find out for themselves what all the fuss is about.

Sometimes it can be as harmless as the ‘I ain’t never seen two pretty best friends’ video that spiralled into a meme reaching every corner of the internet, not just TikTok, seemingly inexplicably.

Cover art for horror film Megan is Missing

But sometimes users will find crazy, and often downright disturbing cultural phenomena on their internet travels, and want to share the experience with their TikTok followers. One such phenomena is the psychological horror found-footage movie Megan is Missing.

Megan is Missing goes viral on TikTok

Several users have gone viral with their videos about the film, getting likes in the hundreds of thousands as they share their story about the disturbing film. “If you are thinking of watching Megan is Missing, please don’t,” user lilnutmegg wrote. “I love horror/thriller/murder mysteries and I can watch them very easily, but this one I will never ever forget. I couldn’t even finish it.”

@lilnutmeggjust take my word for it please. & if you want to know more about it before watching pls ask me ##meganismissing ##fyp ##BeKind ##OnHold ##foryoupage♬ original sound – AntiNightcore

User bella.clare got over 370,000 likes for her video where she showed clips of herself before watching and during the movie, her facial expressions getting progressively more disturbed.

@bella.clareplease watch this film at your own risk. It is something i will never watch again . i am forever traumatized. ##meganismissing ##OnHold ##BeKind ##fyp♬ original sound – AntiNightcore

In fact, people were becoming so upset by the movie, that writer Michael Goi needed to hop online to issue a warning before people watched the 2011 found-footage film.

“I got a text from Amber Perkins, the lead actress in my movie, that it was exploding on TikTok at the moment, and I didn’t get to give youtube customary warnings that I used to give people before they watched Megan is Missing.”

@michaelgoi##meganismissing♬ original sound – Michael Goi

“Do not watch the movie in the middle of the night. Do not watch the movie alone. And if you see the words ‘photo number one’ pop up on your screen, you have about four seconds to shut off the movie if you’re already kind of freaking out, before you start seeing things you maybe don’t want to see.

The film is available to rent on YouTube, Google Play, and iTunes, and while Michael’s warning may have deterred some from checking it out, there’s no doubt it will have spurred others on even more.