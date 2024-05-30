Fannita fires back after viewers accuse her of “harassing” TikTok star Carrington

TikTok star and interviewer Fannita is facing backlash for her interactions with fellow influencer Carrington, who fans say she made “uncomfortable” during their collaboration.

Fannita is a prominent online personality, best known for her interviews with other creators on the YouTube series ‘Past Your Bedtime.’

Her personality is a major draw for fans, as she’s prone to making off-the-wall remarks and ‘flirting’ with those she interviews, as seen in her viral discussion with TikTok star Vinnie Hacker.

While many viewers adore the creators unhinged interviews, the influencer has found herself at the center of controversy following her collaboration with fellow creator Carrington.

Netizens claimed that Carrington appeared “uncomfortable” during their interactions, which showed Fannita running her hands through his hair and even attempting to ‘smooch’ him in a video.

Although Fannita is known for hitting on her guests as part of the bit in her interviews, fans think she went too far with Carrington, and many are accusing her of “harassing” the influencer.

“How does she find this funny?” one user wrote on Instagram.

“Ain’t this a bit of harassment?” another asked.

“Darling, guess who’s going to jail!” yet another remarked, while another said their interaction was “very awkward.”

The backlash got so fierce that Carrington appeared to address the situation in a TikTok video on May 29, claiming that it was all “jokes.”

“Everything is all good,” the TikToker laughed. “Everybody, it is just a silly app. The internet is not real. Back to being silly all the time. Come on. This is not what I do on here.”

Despite his claims to the contrary, viewers aren’t convinced that Carrington is actually cool with Fannita, with one writing: “We’ll see him in five years starring in ‘Surviving Fannita.'”

“Bro is never being in a Fannita video again,” another said.

Fannita herself has also spoken out amidst the backlash, uploading two videos explaining her side of the story to TikTok.

In her video, she called out critical viewers for rallying against her instead of speaking out on major social and political issues. “If you can talk about me, talk about real issues in the real world, so we can make a real difference.”

However, viewers weren’t buying Fannita’s argument, with one top comment accusing the TikToker of “gaslighting” her fans.

“The redirection is insane,” another wrote.

“This is called deflection,” another remarked.

This is just the latest incident Fannita is receiving criticism for after she uploaded a series of “rants” on TikTok prior to her collaboration with Carrington, which sparked both concern and outrage from viewers.