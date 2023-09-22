Madison Beer addresses “cringey” controversy over Ariana Grande music video

Madison Beer has addressed the “cringey” controversy around her supposedly canceled appearance in Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank u Next’ music video.

Back in 2020, influencer and singer Madison Beer received a massive amount of backlash after claiming that she was supposed to be in Ariana Grande’s music video for her song ‘Thank u Next.’

“I hate saying this, because everyone on Twitter is like, ‘You’re lying, I hate you.’ I was supposed to be in the video,” Beer said during a fan meetup.

“When they were filming it, I was in Miami. She told me the whole concept and was like, ‘Yeah, we’re doing this Mean Girls thing.’ And I was in my bedroom in Miami and I was like, ‘Fly back to LA right now!'”

The video went viral on social media, sparking criticism from fans of Grande who were convinced that Beer was lying about her supposed appearance in the video — which also includes cameos from YouTuber Colleen Ballinger, influencer Gabi DeMartino, and even Kris Jenner.

Madison Beer admits Ariana Grande video claim was “cringey”

However, Beer has now addressed the issue about three years later, admitting that the incident was “cringey” but claiming that she really was invited to be part of the project.

“I was!” she explained in a recent interview on the Zach Sang Show. “I didn’t even mean to bring it up, my brain was just like, ‘Say it.’ That whole situation, I can laugh about it now, but people were so mean to me about that.”

“Listen, the way that I said it was cringe, for sure,” she admitted. “The way that it came out of my mouth was f*cking cringey. But I was just talking to some of my fans and I don’t know… it was f*cking cringe.”

“I will get on the hate train with you. But, I would never lie about something like that. That’s what upset me the most. …why would I lie publicly when I know people are filming me?”

Madison then claimed that she had the receipts, but felt that showing them off would have made an already “cringey” situation even more embarrassing.

Beer has often been compared to Ariana Grande, with fans calling her a “wannabe” in the past — something she’s pushed back on and continues to battle against years later.