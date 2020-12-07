 Ludwig 'saves' Christmas on Twitch with DMCA-free Holiday album - Dexerto
Ludwig ‘saves’ Christmas on Twitch with DMCA-free Holiday album

Published: 7/Dec/2020 20:27

by Bill Cooney
Ludwig

Smash Melee star Ludwig Ahgren has released a full, six-track Christmas album that he’s offering DMCA-free to fellow streamers for the holidays.

Back in October, Twitch began sending out new DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) takedown notifications to influencers before deleting their VODs that contained copyrighted music.

Almost every big streamer that’s brought the subject up has been critical of what’s going on, but there are no signs of the new policy stopping anytime soon.

In an effort to end the year on a good note (literally), Ludwig revealed on stream that he produced an entire DMCA-free Christmas album to bring some holiday cheer back to Twitch.

“Chat, I did not go out of my way to record six songs so I could play copyright-free Christmas music called, ‘A Very Mogul Christmas,’ and release it on my YouTube channel,” the streamer joked as he pulled the album up. “Can you guys relax? I wouldn’t do something like that. Okay, I might have done it.”

And did he ever. With some help from “Ex-Ex girlfriend” QTCinderella, the two managed to make every track on the roughly 20-minute collection sound like they’ve been doing this for years.

Channeling his inner lounge singer, Ludwig starts off strong with a version of that old classic “The Christmas Song” that would make Bing Crosby proud,  followed by a “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” duet with QT. The full tracklist is below:

  1. The Christmas Song
  2. Baby, It’s Cold Outside ft. QTCinderella
  3. The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
  4. Last Christmas
  5. Little Saint Nick
  6. All I Want For Christmas Is You

“Some of the songs are OK,” Ludwig laughed. “If you guys will remember, maybe seven, eight months ago, I told you guys this idea Slime had where I recorded this Christmas album, and then play it quietly in the background until people figure it out. Unfortunately, it didn’t last very long, you guys figured that s**t out quick.”

It doesn’t take much to imagine kicking back, turning on a cozy fireplace video, and letting this play in the background as you enjoy a nice glass of eggnog, even if it was made by a couple of streamers in their spare time.

KSI, FaZe Sway & Deji stunned by Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight

Published: 7/Dec/2020 18:35

by Alice Hearing
Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather
Instagram: Floyd Mayweather/Instagram: Logan Paul

Logan Paul Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

KSI, FaZe Sway, and more have been blown away by the announcement that YouTube star Logan Paul and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather have an official date for their upcoming fight. It will be one of the biggest showdowns in YouTube boxing history. 

Fans and fellow influencers alike are massively excited about the news. Some are already making bets on who they think will win, and others are in shock that this fight will be going down at all.

Logan Paul has only ever fought fellow YouTuber KSI twice, losing the first fight and drawing in the second, whereas Floyd Mayweather has been a professional boxer since 1996, and has a record of 50 wins.

The fight itself has been long-speculated, especially after a history of trash-talking between them; in late November, Paul bragged that he could take out Mayweather in a street fight, prompting a long line of insults thrown back and forth.

Here are some of the best reactions to the announcement.

KSI shows his support

Logan Paul faced off with fellow YouTuber KSI twice but now intends to take on the legendary undefeated professional boxer, Floyd Mayweather. KSI could only congratulate Logan on his ambitions.

Deji threw shade

Meanwhile, KSI’s brother and YouTuber Deji threw shade at Logan for being able to fight such a big name after losing to KSI and then only achieving a draw.

YouTuber Jarvis Johnson chimed in by ridiculing the fight with his own claim that he would be fighting Colonel Sanders ‘to the death.’

Others assumed Logan will lose

YouTuber Josh OG  couldn’t believe the news, tweeting his surprise and throwing his support behind the professional boxer rather than his fellow creator.

Another user threw their support behind Mayweather, imagining Logan’s reaction if he gets knocked out.

Who will win?

FaZe Sway couldn’t believe it either and is convinced Floyd Mayweather will win hands down, even betting his own organs. Others used Logan’s controversial past to argue Logan would lose.

Commentary YouTuber Alex Elmslie went the other direction, adding that he thinks Logan could win despite no previous wins, hinting that people should educate themselves on how boxing works.

The Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather exhibition match is set for February 20, 2021, and it looks as though everyone is eager to see whether the YouTuber really can face up to a professional boxer.