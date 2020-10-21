 Twitch streamers outraged as new DMCA warning forces them to delete clips - Dexerto
Twitch streamers outraged as new DMCA warning forces them to delete clips

Published: 21/Oct/2020 1:07

by Alan Bernal

Twitch streamers from all corners of the platform have been getting DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) takedown notifications, leading to many content creators like Mongraal, Brax, Scump, and a lot more to discover that clips/VODs from their channel have been deleted.

What started as a wake-up call for anyone who’s ever played music while streaming turned into bitter confusion after emails started circulating among creators that their content was flagged by the company for DMCA implications.

“It is INSANE that Twitch informs partners they deleted their content – and that there is more content in violation despite having NO identification system to find out what it is,” Former CLG CEO and Twitch streamer Devin Nash said. “Their solution to DMCA is for creators to delete their life’s work. This is pure, gross negligence.”

While infractions or complaints from streamers have to do with music particularly, DMCA strikes can apply to any creative work that is copyrighted, broadcasted without a license to do so, and discovered then reported by its owner.

“Guys, I got a DMCA warning today too,” Twitch partner and Ninja’s Manager/wife, Jessica Blevins said. “I thought I deleted all my old stuff. Whoops! Honestly sucks that it wasn’t regulated before because now everyone has to delete their stuff to be safe.”

“We are writing to inform you that your channel was subject to one or more of these DMCA takedown notifications, and that the content identified has been deleted,” Twitch wrote in emails to streamers, though none with the specific infractions committed.

The affected streamers didn’t necessarily earn themselves an official DMCA strike, three of which gets you banned on the platform, but content is still being deleted and streamer’s now have to deal with the ambiguity of the Oct 20 emails.

“Looked at a few of these DMCA emails, they don’t identify the content taken down, who sent the notification, or provide an opportunity to respond to the takedown with a counter-notification as required under the DMCA. No chance to defend yourself,” Noah Downs said, who is a lawyer at Morrison Rothman LLP that also works in the gaming space.

This is an overall confusing situation since streamers, who have enjoyed Twitch’s presumed leniency to music being played, now have to go back and purge their channels.

“I might get DMCA banned from Twitch…,” CouRage said, joking about the content still up on his channel that hasn’t been deleted since his big move to YouTube.

How can Twitch streamers avoid DMCA?

For the time being, Twitch’s mass deletion of clips and VODs will go unchallenged. Furthermore, the platform is asking individual streamers to scour their libraries of content for any more instances that could merit a DMCA.

Twitch content creators have until 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST / 8 PM BST on Friday, October 23 to find and delete any possible infractions in their content catalogues or clips that haven’t been flagged by the platform themselves. The company will “resume the normal processing of DMCA takedowns” shortly after.

The company also suggests using tools like Audible Magic, while reviewing the site’s DMCA, Community, and Music guidelines to avoid future mishaps. If you’re unsure if something falls under a DMCA’s purview, Twitch recommends to “delete all of it.”

“Please note that buying music (such as a CD or mp3) or subscribing to a music streaming service typically does not grant rights to share the music on Twitch. Such a purchase or subscription grants you a personal license to access the content only for your personal and private playback,” Twitch wrote in the Music guidelines.

Why are DMCAs happening now?

There’s been inklings that something like this was bound to happen. Back in June, Twitch notified streamers of “mass DMCA claims against clips” from record labels spanning 2017-2019.

From the language used, Twitch decided to hand out DMCA notifications about specific infractions instead of what they did today, but were “working to make this easier” with future implementation of management tools.

Since then, Twitch has given creators the ability to delete all of their clips at once and control who can actually make clips on someone’s channel. Moreover, they’ve even provided a way to scan clips with Audible Magic while offering Soundtrack by Twitch which lets people stream with music playing in a separate audio track.

“Now that these tools have been released to all creators” the company released the notifications while deleting content themselves, to get the ball rolling.

To be clear, copyrighted music on Twitch has always skirted the lines of legality with royalty payments and the like, but the platform is now at a level of prominence where labels and other artists are taking notice of what’s being presented by individual streamers – and it’s not that hard to do.

“Universal Music Group and Warner have invested in this company that is monitoring every stream on Twitch and they have the ability to issue live DMCAs, they just haven’t done it yet,” Downs told djWHEAT back in June.

Free music for Twitch streaming

For those that still want to stream with music while avoiding the potential of a DMCA warning, there are a few services to look out for.

Twitch recommended services like Monstercat Gold and Soundstripe for sources of licensed music for streamers.

Be warned, while huge artists like T-Pain have essentially given streamers the greenlight to use their music during a stream, music labels might still be able to issue a DMCA.

For those that don’t want to be bothered by any DMCA implications, streaming without licensed music is the safest way to keep yourself clear from legal ramifications.

Entertainment

100 Thieves Among Us stream gets heated after CouRage takes on Valkyrae

Published: 20/Oct/2020 23:13

by Bill Cooney
100 Thieves Among Us IRL Stream
100 Thieves

Among Us

Streaming stars CouRage, Valkyrae, Nadeshot and other creators from 100 Thieves all came together to play Among Us at the same time – and things got a little heated, to say the least.

Among Us has become one of the surprise hits no one saw coming in 2020. Innersloth’s party game is already a few years old, but only got picked up by Twitch over the summer.

Since then, everyone and their grandma seems to be venting to medbay and ruining various friendships along the way – but any kind of Among Us events are something we haven’t seen too much of (for obvious reasons) right now.

However – while observing appropriate social distancing measures, of course – CouRage, Valkyrae and other members of 100 Thieves gathered to show how insane trying to figure out who the Imposter really is when you’re all in the same room can really can be.

100 Thieves CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag gathered a crew at the org’s compound for what they called “Among Us IRL,” which, despite the name, didn’t actually involve anyone being harmed or ejected out of an airlock.

“We will be talking in real life, so real mannerisms will matter, so when Rae is lying because she stabbed me and she’s trying to get away with it, now everyone else can see that and call her out,” CouRage explained before the crew suited up (literally – they put on space suits).

Turns out, as Twitch’s fastest-growing streamer Valkyrae discovered that while she was Imposter with CouRage, lying is much more difficult in person than it is through a keyboard or headset over the internet.

Nadeshot sadly didn’t get to be the Imposter even once in all of the games 100 Thieves played together, which is a special kind of pain everyone who’s played more than one game in a row knows all too well.

While Among Us professional esports will probably never be a thing (but you never know), it’s clear Innersloth’s sleeper hit is still king at producing content for now.