NELK Boys accidentally leak Mike Tyson’s number on Twitch stream

Published: 6/Dec/2020 17:39

by Georgina Smith
Mike Tyson next to a screenshot of the NELK boys on a Twitch stream
Instagram: miketyson / Twitch: nelkboys

NELK Boys Twitch

Social media stars the NELK Boys were left red-faced after they accidentally revealed former pro-boxer Mike Tyson’s phone number on a Twitch livestream, with over 26,000 live viewers.

The NELK boys are a comedy YouTube group who have become known for their chaos-causing pranks, something that has secured them a fanbase of over 6 million subscribers on their channel.

However, the risky nature of their content has been seen to come at a cost, and in November the team revealed that they had only made $0.23 across 15 million YouTube views, thanks to heavy demonetization.

Their escapades have certainly landed them in a decent amount of trouble in the past, having even previously been apprehended by law enforcement at an airport after they planned to attend a political rally.

NELK Boys
Instagram: nelkboys
The NELK Boys are most commonly known for their wild lifestyle.

For the month of December on their Twitch channel they are streaming high stakes gambling every day, giving $1000 to fans for every stream.

Though things didn’t quite go as expected to when they hosted former professional boxer Mike Tyson as part of their high stakes gambling event.

The boys were talking to Tyson over FaceTime, with a screen recording of the call playing live next to the main screen of the stream. As someone else took the phone from Tyson they decided to end the call a little prematurely.

Unfortunately, as the call ended it showed the contact page for Tyson that had been open before the boys called him, revealing his number for a good few seconds before it was eventually pulled off the screen.

“Oh f**k we just got absolutely faded by Tyson. Oh. Oh my God,” one said as he quickly realised what had happened. “What the f**k is going on?”

The pair looked slightly panicked as the chat began to flood with messages pointing out their mistake, though obviously being a livestream it was too late for them to cover anything up.

Tweeting a clip to their own page, the NELK boys said “That moment you realize you just f***ing leaked Mike Tyson’s number..”

Leaking people’s personal information is against Twitch’s Community Guidelines and Terms of Service, and has proven in the past to be a bannable offense when Neymar Jr was banned back in November for a similar situation, so it is definitely possible that their account will face the same punishment.

The NELK boy’s Twitch account remains active at the time of writing, but fans will be keeping an eye out for a potential ban landing right in the middle of their December streaming event.

Entertainment

Jacksepticeye hits out at “disrespectful” people messaging his family

Published: 6/Dec/2020 17:27 Updated: 6/Dec/2020 17:30

by Joe Craven
JackSepticEye on YouTube
YT: Jacksepticeye

Jacksepticeye

Irish YouTuber Sean ‘Jacksepticeye’ McLoughlin has hit out at individuals messaging his family in attempts to contact him, describing it as “really disrespectful.” 

The British-based YouTuber – who is also the most followed Irish creator on the site – sits at 25.8 million followers and over 13.5 billion views. However, with such a significant following comes some unwanted attention.

We have seen YouTube stars (and Brighton residents) like Alfie Deyes and Zoella hitting out at fans for turning up at their house in the past.

Jackspeticeye, in a December 6 tweet, revealed that some family members have received messages off fans trying to get into contact with the 30-year-old.

Jacksepticeye in a YouTube video
JackSepticEye, YouTube
Jacksepticeye is one of the world’s most popular YouTubers.

While he did not divulge specific details, the variety YouTuber hit out at individuals who attempt to contact his family in an effort to get a response from him.

“Please don’t message my family or friends just to try get in contact with me,” he said. “It’s really disrespectful.”

It’s unclear if McLoughlin is referring to fans, other content creators, or members of the media. However, tracking down family members in the hope of getting the attention of the YouTuber himself is seriously out of order, regardless of the intentions underpinning the behavior.

In response to a fan inquiring about the situation, McLoughlin explained that he is not sure why, but the incidents have been occurring more frequently lately.

“[People] always have [tried to do it],” he said. “It’s just extra lately for some reason.”

While the majority of occurrences are likely not done with the intention of invading McLoughlin’s privacy, many fans agreed with his assessment of the situation as “disrespectful”.

Regardless of the extent to which fans want to contact the YouTuber, it’s important to remember that they are as entitled to privacy and security just like anyone else.