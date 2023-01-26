Love Island fans expecting Casa Amor to “ruin” fan-favorite couple already

While Ron and Lana are already the fan-favorite couple, some Love Island viewers are deviously looking ahead to Casa Amor.

Just over a week has passed in the villa, but already Love Island has seen several couples begin to firmly coalesce. Perhaps the biggest fan favorites so far are Ron and Lana.

They’ve been together since the initial coupling and captured the hearts of fans because of their chemistry and love of Harry Potter.

But some viewers who aren’t fans are already plotting about how the upcoming Casa Amor could be the wedge that drives these two lovebirds apart.

Love Island fans waiting for Casa Amor to “ruin” Ron and Lana

Casa Amor is a temptation offered to contestants towards the end of the game where the group is split by gender, with either the men or women being sent to Casa Amor while the others remain in the villa.

At Casa Amor, the contestants are tempted with six new bombshells, testing their existing relationship and leading to some devastating splits.

Even though Ron and Lana seem solid, Casa Amor has bested tight couples in the past. Some fans think that will be the case for this pair.

With over 4,000 likes, it does not appear that this is an unpopular opinion, proving that even the fan-favorites haven’t won over all Love Island viewers.

Of course, Casa Amor is still a ways down the road so it’s possible that Ron and Lana wouldn’t even make it to that point. If they do, though, a lot of viewers are going to be watching with great anticipation.