Gender reveal goes wrong after powder explodes on woman’s face

A gender reveal has gone viral on TikTok after the person behind the camera was covered in the blue dust used to reveal the new baby boy.

Gender reveals have been popular for years, with many videos of the events making their way to TikTok for others to enjoy.

Not all gender reveals go as planned, though, with some going as far as sparking backlash from TikTok viewers and even one being ruined by another kid.

TikToker loveleizzy’s gender reveal went wrong after the powder packets used to show the gender exploded all over her friend that was recording the reveal.

Article continues after ad

In the clip, the TikToker’s husband dropped a dumbbell with weights onto packets of powder intending to smash them to reveal the color, therefore revealing whether the new baby is a boy or a girl.

After doing so, however, the powder exploded all over the couple’s friend, Lila, who was recording the reveal. Thanks to another camera angle, you can see that her entire head was covered in the blue powder.

Article continues after ad

“I was so shocked at both her and our reveal I didn’t know where to cry or laugh,” said the mom-to-be in a comment.

Viewers quickly took to the comments with their reaction to the incident.

Article continues after ad

“Lol the moms face when she finally realizes,” one user replied.

Another said: “She took it like a champ. But the parents reaction was so hilarious.”

“In this case, Front Row is not always the best seat in the house!,” a third commented.

A wide variety of gender reveals have gone viral over the years, with some becoming more dangerous than intended. Back in 2022, A couple’s explosive reveal accidentally set one of their decorations on fire — and eventually reached the house.

The video promptly ended after the fire started, and the couple responded to a comment telling fans that nobody was harmed.