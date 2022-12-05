League of Legends falls off Twitch’s top gaming spot amid GTA RP resurgence

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

After holding the Twitch reigns for months, League of Legends has fallen off the throne. In November 2022, bolstered by a returning surge of RP streamers, GTA V reclaimed the top gaming spot on the platform.

League of Legends has been one of the dominant kings of viewership on Twitch, providing tens of millions of hours watched every month for the streaming platform.

But during the month of November, arguably one of League of Legends’ weakest months of the year, Grand Theft Auto V overtook the MOBA, earning itself the second highest viewed category on Twitch (behind Just Chatting).

According to Sullygnome, During the month of November 2022, League of Legends had a cumulative watch time of 92.6 million hours, while GTA V had a watch time of 99.5 million hours. And per usual, Just Chatting won the number one viewed category with a whopping 239.8 million hours of watch time.

A big reason as to exactly how GTA overtook League of Legends is thanks to the recent resurgence of the GTA RP. For those who don’t know exactly what this is, it’s essentially an online community of Grand Theft Auto players who enjoy role playing and creating their own rules for the game.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, one of Twitch’s biggest streamers, returned to the game during the month of November, contributing to a sizeable chunk of GTA V’s cumulative watch time on Twitch. This was after he claimed he was quitting the game ” for good” some time ago.

As for League of Legend’s viewership, the month of November is typically a testing period for the developers after Worlds ends. Known as preseason, the game undergoes a transition into the next season. During this time, big streamers, such as Tyler1, turn to other games.

Across the rest of the top 10, CS:GO experienced a major boost thanks to the Rio Major. Call of Duty: Warzone also spiked thanks to the release of Warzone 2, while Overwatch 2 started its backwards slide following October’s launch hype.

World of Warcraft crested into the top 10 at the very end too, spurred on by Dragonflight’s release.

You can find the top 10 most watched categories on Twitch in November 2022 below.

Most watched categories in November 2022

