League of Legends Worlds 2022: Format, schedule, all teams qualified

The League of Legends World Championship is upon us for another year — Worlds 2022 will take place across North America as the world’s best 24 teams battle it out for the coveted Summoner’s Cup. Here’s what you need to know.

Worlds 2022 groups drawn as regional qualifiers wrap up

LEC granted a fourth seed for the second time in Worlds history

Semifinals moved from Toronto to Atlanta due to visa issues

Worlds is the single biggest event in the League of Legends calendar — and this year it’s going on the road again. Each leg of the tournament will take place in a different city.

It will also be the first Worlds to have a full in-person audience capacity at every stage of the competition since the tour of Europe 2019.

Plenty of familiar faces will be attempting to lift League of Legends’ most coveted trophy, the Summoner’s Cup, which has received a face lift for 2022. Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok’s T1 obviously headlines the act, but defending champions EDward Gaming are back after missing MSI 2022, while Cloud9 stunned North America to emerge as the LCS’ best hope.

Colin Young-Wolff for Riot Games RNG, who won MSI 2022 remotely, scraped into Worlds qualification.

For everything you need to know about League of Legends Worlds 2022, we’ve got you covered right here with all the details on the format, schedule and results, teams, and more.

Contents

League of Legends Worlds 2022: Streams

League of Legends Worlds 2022 will be streamed live on the Riot Games Twitch channel, which we have embedded below for your convenience.

Miss a game? Catch up with VODs on the official LoL Esports YouTube channel.

League of Legends Worlds 2022 format: schedule & location

Worlds is coming to North America in 2022, for the first time since 2016. The tournament will take place across four major cities in NA — and fans will be present every step of the way, after Riot were able to successfully conduct MSI 2022 with a full stadium audience.

The semifinals, originally set to take place in Toronto, were moved to Atlanta due to ongoing concerns around the ability to secure player visas.

On July 21, Riot released the final dates for each stage of the tournament, which will run as follows:

Play-ins: Sept. 29 – Oct. 4 Arena Esports Stadium at Artz Pedregal – Mexico City, Mexico

Groups: Oct. 7-10/Oct. 13-16 Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden – New York City

Quarterfinals: Oct. 20-23 Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden – New York City

Semifinals: Oct. 29-30 State Farm Arena – Atlanta, Georgia

Finals: Nov. 5 Chase Center – San Francisco, California



League of Legends Worlds 2022: Group standings

Play-In Stage

Group A

Placement Team Record 1 Beyond Gaming 0-0 2 DetonatioN FocusMe 0-0 3 Evil Geniuses 0-0 4 Fnatic 0-0 5 LOUD 0-0 6 The Chiefs 0-0

Group B

Placement Team Record 1 DRX 0-0 2 MAD Lions 0-0 3 Istanbul Wildcats 0-0 4 Isurus 0-0 5 RNG 0-0 6 Saigon Buffalo 0-0

Main Event

Group A

Placement Team Record 1 Cloud9 0-0 2 EDward Gaming 0-0 3 T1 0-0 4 TBD 0-0

Group B

Placement Team Record 1 DWG KIA 0-0 2 G2 Esports 0-0 3 JD Gaming 0-0 4 TBD 0-0

Group C

Placement Team Record 1 GAM Esports 0-0 2 Rogue 0-0 3 Top Esports 0-0 4 TBD 0-0

Group D

Placement Team Record 1 CTBC Flying Oyster 0-0 2 Gen.G 0-0 3 100 Thieves 0-0 4 TBD 0-0

LoL Worlds 2022: All qualified teams

Riot Games Reigning world champions EDward Gaming will have a chance to defend their crown.

24 teams from 11 regions across the world will battle it out at Worlds 2022. With the LCL unable to send a representative to the tournament this year, their seed has been given to the LEC — making it the only major region to have two representatives in the Play-In stage.

The top 12 qualifying teams at the tournament will advance straight to the group stage. The remaining 12 will battle their way through the Play-In stage for a chance to snatch one of the four remaining group stage spots available.

You can find the full list of teams who have qualified for League of Legends Worlds 2022 below.