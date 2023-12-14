Twitch and Rockstar team up to gift GTA RP viewers 600,000 subs

Twitch and Rockstar are teaming up to gift GTA RP viewers 600,000 free subs as part of Roleplay Week on the platform.

Despite being a decade-old game, GTA 5 is undoubtedly still at its peak of interest as its successor’s 2025 release was announced and its online community continues to burgeon.

And no other sub-section of GTA Online’s community is as large as the GTA RP community, with some of the world’s biggest streamers playing it, and arguably the biggest streamer in the world, xQc, being a co-owner of Nopixel.

So in celebration of GTA’s RP community, Twitch and Rockstar are gifting RP fans 600,000 subs in the next week.

In a blog post announcing the “End-of-year Bonus Round”, which is a continuation of SUBtember’s sub promotions, Twitch sneakily announced the gifts for RP fans.

“Twitch and Rockstar are teaming up for GTA RP Week – and our biggest sub-gifting collaboration ever!” Twitch wrote in the blog post.

They revealed, “Rockstar will kick off RP Week by giving away more than 600,000 subscriptions to the roleplay community.”

For context, the cheapest one-month Tier 1 sub you can get is $4.99, which means Twitch and Rockstar are giving away nearly $3,000,000 worth of subscriptions to fans.

The gifting will last from December 15-21, lasting a whole week. As for how you can get it, Twitch doesn’t specify what their viewer selection process will be like.

However, if a viewer is chosen, they will receive an email or notification on Twitch about their free Sub Tokens which can be used on any channel of their choosing. It’s most likely the chosen viewers are regular watchers of GTA RP streams.