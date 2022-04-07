xQc quits GTA RP forever, giving Jean Paul the “Good Ending” to NoPixel saga

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has confirmed on stream that his recent departure from the GTA RP world is a forever split. The Twitch star felt the character’s goals were achieved, and they had reached a “Good Ending” in Jean Paul’s journey.

After a long, tumultuous, and entertaining road on GTA Online’s role-playing servers, xQc has finally called it complete quits on his time walking in his Jean Paul’s shoes.

The streamer took time out on stream after shutting down GTA V for the last time to talk about his time in-game, and what Jean Paul’s goals were.

“Ending on the casino heist was a good point to leave it on. We were very crime oriented,” he explained.

“Finishing was a lot of fun, we spent a lot of time on it, and it was a Good Ending.”

It’s basically a confirmed, permanent exit from xQc, who has been arguably the most popular roleplayer on NoPixel.

In typical fashion, Lengyel also took time to lash out at others who’d given him a tough time throughout Jean Paul’s life.

“I don’t know why people always kept trying to make fun of the character, because he was poor, but I was invested in doing new stuff, and progressing it,” he said.

“At the end of the day, it’s content, that’s all there is to it.”

“I wanted to create a hub for people to RP around and to have fun in there, but it’s just a public server, and once that’s done there’s nothing else to do”

Fan response to the news was a mixed bag, some bemoaning him leaving the game, others rejoicing that he’s gone and can focus on other content.

A running theme throughout the discussion was Felix’s impact on the server and the way the game was played.

One comment seemed to sum that community sentiment up best: “Like or dislike xQc, he grew the GTA V RP directly and indirectly in massive ways that makes the NoPixel server what it is today.”