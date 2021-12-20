Logan Paul drops $3.5 million on 1st Edition Base Set Pokemon cards

Logan Paul’s latest financial venture is a big one, as the Youtuber spent $3.5 million on a sealed box of 1st Edition Base Set Pokemon Cards.

Pokemon Card fever is still very much in season this Winter, as Logan Paul has just dropped an astounding amount of money on the trading cards.

This should be no surprise for fans of the eldest Paul brother, who notoriously wore a Beckett 10 rated Charizard during his walkout against Floyd Mayweather that’s estimated to be worth $550k.

Paul hopes to find more perfect Charizards in these new boxes after purchasing them in a deal that he claims “will probably never happen again.”

Logan Paul spends $3.5 million on Pokemon cards

The Youtuber has shocked fans with yet another spectacular purchase of Pokemon cards, bringing his total amount of 1st Edition Base Set boxes to 11.

Paul shared this in a tweet on December 20, saying, “Just dropped $3,500,000 on this sealed & authenticated box of 1st Edition Pokémon cards.”

In a response, he posted an excited video of the exchange, suspecting that such a box is the only one of its kind in existence.

He has reason to be excited, too: If a Charizard were to appear in one of these boxes and receive a rating similar to the one Logan already has, than he may be looking at a positive return on investment.

But, what will he do with all of these boxes? Will he open them?

As of right now, we don’t know. But, what we do know is that he is in a great position to make some impressive content with the new investment and could stand to make some serious cash from the entire endeavor.

It begs the question, though; after this purchase, does Logan Paul officially have the most impressive Pokemon card collection in the world?

Either way, there’s no doubt that it’s a very big deal. We’ll be excited to see what sort of content he can cook up with all of these new cards.