Logan Paul & KSI launch Prime ambassador program where fans can get free drinks

Logan Paul & KSI have just launched a new ambassador program for Prime, and those selected will receive monthly care packages of the sought-after drink.

Since its launch in January 2022, Logan Paul and KSI’s drink company Prime has taken the world by storm.

Between its extreme popularity in the UK and the addition of Prime Energy drinks, it’s clear that the company’s going to continue being around for years.

Logan and KSI launched a new ambassador program for Prime on March 6, 2023, giving fans a chance to be chosen to promote the product in exchange for free drinks and other various swag.

Logan Paul & KSI launch Prime Ambassador program

Prime announced the new ambassador program in a tweet showing an ad created for the program. Fans who get accepted into the program have the chance to get free drinks and other swag from the company.

“Join our new ambassador program in the US. UK and other countries coming soon. Product and swag monthly,” it reads.

They linked to the application in a reply, and fans quickly began flooding the comments to let others know that they have applied.

How to apply for Prime Hydration ambassador program

Applying to be a part of the ambassador program is super simple. On the program’s website, you’ll have to make an account unless you’ve already created one while placing an order.

Once you have your account set up, here’s how to apply:

Connect as many social media platforms as possible

Fill out your name, email, and mailing information

Answer a few questions

Wait for a response

The Prime Ambassador program is only available to those in the US at launch, so we’ll be sure to update you when the company expands it to other countries.

