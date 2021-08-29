Logan Paul calls out hater at Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley weigh-in: “Get on stage!”

Logan Paul called out a hater in the crowd at the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley weigh-in, taunting him to get on stage and say what he was saying face to face.

Now that the official weigh-in is done, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are all set and ready to go ahead of their pay-per-view fight on Sunday, August 29.

There’s been plenty of tension between them in the lead-up to the fight, including an incident where one of Jake’s crew members said something to Woodley’s mother, which didn’t sit well with the former UFC Welterweight champion.

However, an incident between Logan and a lively crowd member at the weigh-in stole the spotlight for a moment. Logan noticed the man was calling him a “pussy.” Before long, these antics triggered Logan to the point where he called him up on stage.

Logan was standing on the stage minding his own business until he spotted a fan taunting him in the crowd. He squinted his eyes, walked forward, and gestured for him to come closer. “Come on! No, come on! Show me how much of a pussy I am!” he said.

“You! Yeah, you! I’m looking at you! Walk up the f**king aisle, get on stage, and show me how much of a pussy I am!” he added.

When the man didn’t rise to the challenge, Logan roasted him, saying: “Yeah, that’s what I thought, b*tch.”

Disrespect @LoganPaul then be prepared to step up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gXDymW4q7l — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) August 28, 2021

The altercation may have been one of the bigger talking points of the weigh-in. However, now that it’s over, the attention is back on Jake and Woodley, with the former going into the fight as the bookie’s favorite.

Will Jake’s charge into the professional boxing world continue, or will the mixed-martial-arts legend stop him in his tracks? We’ll know for sure once they lace up the gloves and step into the ring on Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.