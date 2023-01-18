Logan Paul could make WWE return sooner than expected

Logan Paul could be set to return to the WWE sooner than previously expected, as there’s been an update on his status with the company.

When Logan Paul first got involved with the WWE, many wrestling fans were skeptical about what ‘The Maverick’ could do inside the ring.

However, he shocked everybody by making his debut at WrestleMania in a tag-team match, before going on to have two impressive showings against The Miz and Roman Reigns. In fact, Logan has even earned Rookie of the Year acclaim from a number of fans and journalists as a result of those performances.

Article continues after ad

He last appeared in a WWE ring back in November, when he wrestled Reigns for the world title, and apparently suffered injuries to his MCL and meniscus. That ruled him out of boxing on KSI’s Misfits 004 card, but he might not be out of action for much longer.

On January 17, Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that the WWE has contacted Logan about appearing in the upcoming Royal Rumble. Though, it’s not confirmed if he will be appearing.

The wrestling insider, who rarely gets anything wrong, noted that WWE was “hoping to have him train for an upcoming match” and that they were “hoping a celebrity talent is back in time” for the road to WrestleMania 39.

Article continues after ad

Sapp’s report added that there are no “solid details” about the plans that WWE might have for Logan, but just that they were hoping to have him back at their disposal sooner rather than later.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

WWE Logan Paul has stunned fans with how well he’s taken to boxing and wrestling.

Even though Logan has been under fire recently, mainly for his involvement with the alleged CryptoZoo scam, that has not “factored into WWE’s decision” about having him appear.

The Royal Rumble happens on January 28, and if Logan is announced beforehand, he could be held back as one of the surprise appearances that WWE typically has at the event. Well, that’s if they manage to secure him to appear there.

Article continues after ad

There has also been buzz about him facing John Cena at some point down the line, and what a crossover that would be.