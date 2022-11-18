John Cena gives cryptic response to Logan Paul’s WWE challenge

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at alec.mullins@dexerto.com or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Logan Paul issued a friendly callout for Triple H to book him up against John Cena for Wrestlemania 39 and the ‘Cenation Leader’ has now dropped a cryptic answer for his would-be opponent.

Logan Paul used his own podcast as a platform to indirectly ask Triple H to throw him a bone and help set up a match vs. 16-time World Champion John Cena next year at Wrestlemania.

He claimed the Los Angeles-based event would be a perfect birthday present and seemed eager to get in the ring and “take out” the former face of the WWE.

Fans were waiting to see if the future Hall of Famer would even acknowledge the callout and now he has, albeit in a pretty strange manner.

John Cena responds to Logan Paul’s Wrestlemania callout with cryptic message

The only response Cena has released so far has come in the form of a meme posted on his Instagram page. The picture is of ‘The Rattlesnake’ Steve Austin but Logan Paul’s head has been imposed over top.

Additionally, there’s a line of top text that reads “Stone Cold Someday” and fans are speculating over exactly what they’re supposed to take away from it.

Instagram: John Cena No one is quite sure exactly what Cena meant by this one.

While some are interpreting it as a playful denial, others are reading a bit deeper into the situation with one crackpot theory suggesting that Cena is hinting that he’ll be squaring off with Stone Cold himself instead of the young upstart.

While that’s a bit farfetched, no one can seemingly agree on what to take away from this one, but if Logan Paul’s WWE showings keep stealing the show as they’ve done so far, he may end up getting his wish whether it’s good for him or not.