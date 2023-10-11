Logan Paul vows to beat Roman Reigns for WWE title after KOing Dillon Danis

Logan Paul is promising to return to WWE after his highly-anticipated boxing match against Dillon Danis and wants to run it back against Roman Reigns.

The WWE universe has fallen in love with Logan Paul’s in-ring ability and mic skills ever since his debut match at WrestleMania 38.

In the time since, he’s bested many other superstars and had one hell of a championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022, which he ultimately lost.

Article continues after ad

However, The Maverick is already planning his return to the squared circle and wants a rematch against Roman in order to reach his ultimate goal: WWE gold.

Article continues after ad

Logan Paul reveals plans for WWE return Roman Reigns rematch

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Logan explained that his match against Roman was his “proudest performance” in WWE and wants to get another chance at glory.

“While I’m boxing now, my ultimate sights are on some WWE championships. Roman Reigns has them. I’m going to have to take them from him,” he said, referring to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

According to Logan, he was excited to show Triple H and other executives what he could do and was really “overprepared” for the bout.

“It paid off. I pray that it’s going to age nicely, and maybe Roman and I can run it back. He’s so, so good,” he explained.

Article continues after ad

The YouTuber further added that he has his sights set on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins as well, in addition to other superstars he didn’t name.

Article continues after ad

“I’ve got a whole hit list of people I want to wrestle, and they’re both on it,” he noted. “After I do this boxing match and knock out Dillon Danis, I’m going to get right back into it.”

We’ll have to see what WWE has planned for Logan when he returns and if he ends up being granted an opportunity to win a title in the months ahead.