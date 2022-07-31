Logan Paul wins WWE return with SummerSlam performance and fans love it

Connor Bennett . Last updated: Jul 31, 2022

Logan Paul made his return to action in the WWE at SummerSlam and the YouTuber managed to maintain his perfect record by getting revenge over his former tag team partner The Miz.

As he’s spread his wings beyond YouTube, Logan Paul has popped up in a number of interesting places – including scoring an exhibition draw in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather and signing with the WWE.

The Maverick first appeared in WWE back in 2021 as a part of a WrestleMania storyline with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, but things didn’t go too well for Logan as he had ended up being Stunnered in the middle of the ring.

That didn’t deter him from doing further things with the WWE, however. A year later and Logan made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, tagging with veteran superstar The Miz against The Mysterios – with the YouTuber scoring the win. Though, in true pro wrestling style, his tag team partner turned his back on Logan and started a heated rivalry.

Logan Paul wins WWE return over The Miz

Now, a few months on from scoring a win at WrestleMania and Logan has doubled his win tally in the WWE after beating The Miz at SummerSlam on July 30.

After teasing some new moves, the imPaulsive Podcast host busted out some high-flying maneuvers, including a frog splash from the top rope through the announcer’s desk. That, as you may expect, has gone pretty viral.

Logan eventually scored the win over his rival by using The Miz’s own finishing move – the Skull Crushing Finale – against him.

All in all, it was a pretty impressive showing from Logan and he even seemed to have the fans who were in the arena on his side, even though they’ve been booing him for months.

The YouTuber’s performances earned some rave reviews on social media too. “Logan Paul is incredible in WWE,” tweeted MMA journalist Ariel Helwani. “That was impressive,” added WWE legend Mick Foley.

Logan has signed a multi-year deal with the WWE, so he’ll likely be back in the ring before long. Seeing as it is pro wrestling, The Miz will probably want to enact revenge on the YouTuber, so expect them to come to blows again soon.