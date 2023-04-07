Logan Paul reportedly strikes new WWE contract following WrestleMania 39

Logan Paul made his in-ring WWE debut on April 2, 2022, and a year later the ‘Maverick’ has reportedly re-signed with the sports entertainment company.

Logan Paul’s impact on WWE has been massive since he hit the scene. His WrestleMania 38 tag-team match against the Mysterios set the tone in a major way, and the young star has gone viral after almost every single appearance since then.

Whether via several different courageous frog splashes through announcer tables, a mindblowing mid-air collision with aerial magician Ricochet, or by hitting the incredibly difficult buckshot lariat with remarkable consistency, it feels like he’s always got something in his bag that he knows the WWE Universe is going to love.

He was only signed for a year though, and his loss to Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins at WrestleMania 39 was the last date on his contract. Now, according to reports, Paul is locked back in for another year.

Logan Paul reportedly locks in new WWE deal.

The first hint that this may be happening came from an interview with Ariel Helwani where Paul admitted that he’d be shocked if the company didn’t renew his contract, calling the situation “unlikely” due to him being a “good employee.”

“I mean, let’s be honest bro, they’re going to f*cking renew my contract. I mean, like come on. It’d be silly not to,” he claimed.

The 28-year-old star has consistently been involved in big feuds every time that he makes an appearance, with his last handful of matches being against The Miz, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and the aforementioned former champ Seth Rollins.

There’s no word yet on when fans will see Paul back in the squared circle, but if history is anything to go by, he’s got plenty of showstopping matches to come ahead of WrestleMania 40 next year.

It’s worth noting that the company has yet to make an official announcement, so it’s best to take this with a grain of salt – but given his optimism around the situation, there shouldn’t be much to worry about.