Logan Paul confirms plans to return to boxing amid Dillon Danis fight rumors

Logan Paul has confirmed that he plans to return to boxing in January, and should be fighting on the proposed ‘Prime Card’ alongside KSI.

When influencer boxing first took off, there were three names at the forefront of things: KSI, Jake Paul, and Logan Paul.

KSI and Logan had the first professional fight between YouTubers – which KSI ultimately won – but both took an extended break from fighting after. Though, Logan broke that to fight Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather in a highly-anticipated exhibition bout.

Since fighting Floyd, Logan has made plenty of noise about wanting to fight again and was rumored to be on a card in August. Though, that didn’t pan out. Instead, he’s aiming to fight at the turn of the year.

Logan Paul planning January return to boxing on ‘Prime’ Card

Logan appeared on the September 8 episode of his brother’s BS with Jake Paul show and was quickly quizzed about the rumors of him potentially fighting again in the near future.

“Look, it’s true,” Logan answered. “I think I’ll be making a return to the ring in January on the same card as your arch-nemesis and my best friend and business partner KSI.”

He didn’t reference any potential opponent, but he has engaged with MMA fighter Dillon Danis on Twitter and offered to fight him on the proposed ‘Prime Card’. Danis, of course, has said he’s up for that fight.

As we’ve seen time and time again, though, while many influencers talk a big game about wanting to fight, things end up changing in a big way from what they originally planned.

The proposed Prime card is set to have fights involving KSI, Logan Paul, and JiDion – who all have involvement with Prime Hydration – but it remains to be seen as to who they’ll all fight. Though, there’s plenty of time to figure that out.