Logan Paul believes “scared” Andrew Tate will change after social media unban

Logan Paul believes Andrew Tate is “scared” and won’t return to his old ways now he’s been unbanned from a few social media platforms – including Twitter.

The last few months have been a bit of a rollercoaster for Andrew Tate. The former kickboxer rose to prominence across TikTok and YouTube in the second half of 2022, as many latched on to his persona.

He did have a bit of a fall, though, as his controversial and misogynistic views were lambasted by many others. Tate found himself banned from Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok – with plenty of sites also trying to clamp down on people resharing his content.

Content around the controversial fighter remains under moderation on a few sites, but he’s been unbanned on Twitter after five years in the last few weeks, posting regularly to close to 3 million followers.

Logan Paul says Andrew Tate is “scared” after Twitter unban

It was something Logan Paul – who has routinely criticized Tate and wants to fight him – flagged during episode 356 of imPaulsive, claiming that the ‘hypocritical’ kickboxer will reign things back a bit now he’s been allowed back to post.

“Notice how much more tame he is ever since he got let back on social media. He’s a f*cking hypocrite,” Logan said

“You will not hear him saying any of the outlandish s*it that he was saying in the past, the s*it that got him banned. Why? Because he’s scared. He’s scared and doesn’t want to be re-banned like Kanye.”

Timestamp of 1:21:24

The imPaulsive host likened it to getting a “free life” in a video game, given that Tate’s unbanning came just as Elon Musk took over Twitter and started tweaking some things for previously banned posters.

Musk had said that he wasn’t going to make sweeping changes on major bans, but Tate, a number of right-wing commentators, and former President of the United States Donald Trump have all been unbanned in recent weeks.