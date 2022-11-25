Logan Paul teases Andrew Tate MMA fight after “vivid” vision

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Logan Paul has seemingly teased an MMA fight with Andrew Tate by revealing he had a “vivid” vision about taking him on inside the Octagon.

Over the last few months, Logan Paul hasn’t been shy in his criticism of Andrew Tate, leading to an online rivalry between the pair – even though his brother Jake is quite friendly with the former kickboxer.

Logan and Tate have exchanged plenty of words online, with the imPaulsive podcast host repeatedly calling him an “act.” The pair have even discussed the possibility of fighting each other, with Tate making claims that Logan uses steroids and would only fight him if he proved otherwise.

Even though Jake has been seemingly closer to fighting the controversial figure following his recent post about “negotiations,” Logan has registered his interest too by saying he’s visualized it.

Logan Paul ‘excited’ by Andrew Tate fight chances

Speaking on Jeff Wittek’s ‘Jeff FM’ podcast, Logan repeated his view that Tate is all an “act” but revealed that he’d had a vision about fighting him under MMA rules.

“I had this vision this morning, real vivid in my head. Me and Andrew Tate finally did an MMA fight, we finally signed up for it,” Logan said. “I had this dream, I choked him out in 15 seconds, I’m not kidding, 15 seconds.

“And then, in this vision, I stood up, I looked up at him and I was almost disappointed for him because I think that’s what would happen. I think I’d f**king destroy him quick and then look at him like ‘that was the Top G, that was the guy?’”

Timestamp of 1:13:10

Logan noted that he didn’t get any further than that in his vision, but the idea of fighting Tate “excites” him.

The YouTube star was slated to get back in the boxing ring in January, but that appears to be in doubt after picking up an injury in his last WWE match. So, a clash with Tate will have to wait.

