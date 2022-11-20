Donald Trump unbanned on Twitter after Elon Musk poll

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump has had his Twitter account reinstated after Elon Musk put his return to a poll – and his supporters just eeked it out.

At the end of October, Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk finally completed his multi-billion dollar buyout of Twitter after months of negotiations. The South African billionaire paid a reported $44 billion for the social media platform, and has already set about making some changes.

Musk has implemented a shake-up to Twitter’s verification process, started focusing more on the premium Twitter Blue service, and reinstated a number of controversial figures that had previously been banned.

The suspension of Donald Trump’s account has lingered as a question for Musk since his takeover, with many of the former president’s supporters believing he should be reinstated – even if he won’t return to use the platform.

Donald Trump Twitter account unbanned

Well, Musk put the reinstatement of Trump to a Twitter poll on November 19, with a simple yes or no question. After 24 hours, and over 15 million votes, the former President has now been reinstated.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted upon the poll’s completion. The Latin statement stands for “the voice of the people, the voice of God,” indicating that the public has won out.

As it stands, Trump’s account is back, as are all of his previous tweets, but he has not yet posted anything new to this point.

The former Apprentice host has started up his own social media platform in the wake of his Twitter ban, and seems quite content to stick over there for the time being.

Musk had previously stated, on October 28, that there would be no “major” decisions made on reinstatements before he had formed a Twitter moderation council. Though, it’s taken less than a month for that statement to be proven incorrect.