Andrew Tate back on Twitter after Elon Musk lifts 5-year ban

Andrew Tate has made no bones about his desire to box Logan Paul.

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate has been officially unbanned from Twitter after being booted from multiple social media sites earlier this year.

Andrew Tate seems to be officially back on Twitter, as his profile, CobraTate, is back online.

This comes after Elon Musk reinstated other users on the site following a “free speech” post, saying he’d reinstated Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson, and the Babylon Bee.

Tate appeared to celebrate his comeback with a post that read, “Mastery is a funny thing. It’s almost as if, on a long enough time scale, losing simply isn’t an option.”

Musk has yet to comment on Tate’s apparent reinstatement on the site at the time of writing.

Andrew Tate back on Twitter after 5-year ban

Tate’s resurgence on Twitter comes on the heels of a five-year ban, as he was initially ousted from the platform back in 2017.

Tate’s account appears to be totally legit, as he’s followed by some big names like Joe Rogan and has likes stemming from 2017, the year he was suspended.

This news marks a big development for the inflammatory internet commentator, who was banned from multiple social media apps over Summer 2022. Most notably, Tate was purged from Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, leaving the former kickboxer without many outlets.

Following these bans, Tate published a “final message” via Vimeo, where he claimed he’d be using a non-social media approach to reach his fans for ‘Hustlers’ University.’

Musk continues to make major changes to Twitter, this being the latest after #RIPTwitter began to trend on November 17, 2022 in response to his significant tweaks.