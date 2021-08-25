Logan Paul admits to awkward encounter with Alex Cooper’s boyfriend after hookup rumors

YouTube star Logan Paul called into the Call Her Daddy podcast to speak with host Alex Cooper about the seriously awkward encounter he had with her boyfriend amid rumors that he’d hooked up with her.

Logan Paul is one of the net’s most bombastic content creators out there — so whenever rumors arise about his dating life, they’re bound to become mainstream news sooner or later.

While Paul has reportedly remained single for some time now, in April, speculation abounded that he’d hooked up with Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper. During an appearance on the BFFs Podcast, Cooper claimed that Paul had been “running his mouth around LA” bragging about their purported fling.

However, Paul told a different story, claiming that he’d only told “one close friend” about their hookup and that Cooper had actually been the one to blast their tango to the entire internet.

Things came to a boiling point when Paul ran into Cooper at a Las Vegas nightclub… which she was attending with her current boyfriend.

Needless to say, this resulted in a pretty awkward encounter that Paul described in full during an August episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast after calling in to apologize.

“Obviously, I was f**ked out of my mind. We went to the DJ booth and I had no idea you were there,” he began. “I wasn’t paying attention to anything, I was just vibing. So then, I turned and saw you, and I had a very visceral reaction, like, ‘Oh f**k!’ A reaction of surprise and terror.”

“I looked up and right next to you was some incredibly handsome man, and he was staring right at me. There was a slight smirk on his face, almost imperceivable. Like, looking through me. And then it hit: Holy f**k, that’s the mystery man! That’s the guy!”

Cooper went on to state that her man was smiling at Logan because he was “acting like a f**king weirdo” after seeing her at the club, saying that he “looked at me like you saw a f**king ghost and started freaking out.”

(Topic begins at 27 minutes)

Logan claimed that he’d reacted in such a way because he hadn’t seen Cooper in quite some time — not since she’d spoken about their hookup. This also prompted Cooper’s boyfriend to have a few doubts about something going on between the two of them, but Cooper assured him that this was not the case.

Luckily, it seems that everything’s been explained… although that doesn’t seem to make things any less awkward between these two influencers.