Tyron Woodley warns Jake Paul ‘may not fight again’ after their bout

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley sent a stark message to Jake Paul ahead of their fight, suggesting it might be the last time the YouTuber laces up his gloves.

As YouTuber boxing started to blow up, Jake Paul first squared off against Deji as his brother Logan fought KSI. He’s come a long way since then, however.

After beating Nate Robinson and MMA star Ben Askren, Jake is now preparing to take on former UFC champion Tyron Woodley who is, undoubtedly, a different prospect from what he’s faced before.

Woodley might not be able to use his signature takedowns or submission in the boxing bout, but he retains strong striking power. He believes he’s going to use that and keep Paul from fighting in the future.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, the former UFC champ stated that there is “more pressure” on Jake than himself to get the job done come fight night but he’s aiming to make a statement of his own.

“This was my lifestyle before it became a sport, before it became a career. This was a bucket list thing he wanted to try, his following allowed him to do so. But this is in my DNA, it’s all I’ve been doing since I was a kid,” Woodley told Helwani.

The 39-year-old questioned if the YouTuber would be able to match his heart and go that extra mile when the going gets tough. “I’m here to f***ing takeover. You’re gonna see Jake Paul get hurt in a way you’d never imagine. He may not want to do this again after this,” he added.

Given his formidable MMA record and impressive striking power, its no surprise that Woodley is supremly confident heading into the August 29 fight.

Jake, of course, is backing himself to pick himself to win, and in dominant fashion too, so it’s going to be an incredibly interesting contest.