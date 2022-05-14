Lizzo sets the record straight on ‘About Damn Time’ TikTok trend

Music queen Lizzo has jokingly hit out at TikTokers who are getting the moves wrong to the TikTok trend set to her hit song ‘About Damn Time.’ Taking matters into her own hands, she decided to show her fellow creators how it’s done.

As well as being a multi-talented musician and all-around superstar, Lizzo has also proved herself to be the queen of TikTok.

Fans couldn’t get enough over her hilarious response to rumors that she was pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby. She then added to her collection of titles by becoming a trendsetter when a dance set to her hit song ‘About Damn Time’ swept across the platform.

Advertisement

However, as the trend has filtered through the various creators and their recreations, some of the original moves have got lost in translation. As a result, Lizzo took it upon herself to set the record straight and give a tutorial on how to get the dance right.

Lizzo gives ‘About Damn Time’ dance tutorial

In a TikTok uploaded on May 12, Lizzo said she was “tired” of seeing fans doing the signature dance to ‘About Damn Time’ wrong. Wearing comfy clothes, she took center stage in the middle of her home and showed fans the correct routine.

Read More: Woman goes viral on TikTok for catching man taking photos of her feet on plane

According to the star, “it’s not ‘About Damn Time,’ with gentle claps, it’s ‘About Damn Time’ with thick heavy pats. Then for the lyric “need a sentimental man or woman,” dancers need to face the camera as they do a ‘V’ formation, rather than stand to the side.

Advertisement

She also mocked creators doing the dance who don’t show much enthusiasm for the ‘Pump me up’ move. Instead, she showed fans how it is really done by thrusting her body backward and forwards and patting her chest.

Click here if TikTok fails to load.

@lizzo I would’ve given my left coochie lip to be at the spring awakening reunion show 😭 ♬ About Damn Time – Lizzo

Lizzo then showed how particularly frustrated she is with TikTokers getting the ‘Balenci-ussies’ move wrong: “Y’all ain’t been doin’ the Balenci-ussies where the Balenci-ussies at.”

Flapping her hands in front of the camera, she imitated TikTokers who have been mistakenly doing the move without the hip thrust, shouting “what the f*ck is this? What the hell is this?”

Advertisement

Lizzo is one of the most beloved musicians on TikTok. However, she could be on the way to facing some stiff competition from Louis Theroux.