Why is my TikTok under review? Video posting error frustrates users

Trying to post a TikTok and being met by either the annoying ‘under review’ or ‘video processing’ messages? Well, here’s why things are going wrong.

If you’re serious about TikTok and picking up a following, uploading a post can take some serious time and effort. You’ve got to make sure everything from the timing of the music to the background is spot on before letting it fly.

Of course, things can and do go wrong at times as not everything is under your control. TikTok errors are rare but when they pop up, they can be annoying to deal with.

Recently, many users have found that their posts are being reviewed more regularly by TikTok, causing uploads to become slow or not happen at all. Though, there isn’t too many ways to fix it.

TikTok is under review error message

If you’re being hit with the TikTok under review message, it usually means that something has been flagged – typically violence in the video, blood, or misinformation on a sensitive topic.

Though, reviews sometimes happen on videos that shouldn’t trip these checks. This is typically when your account or posts have been reported for one reason or another and TikTok steps in to take a look.

Of course, there is also the off chance that it’s just a bug. If you feel this is the case, you can try and restart the TikTok app to see if the message goes away and your video returns to normal.

Is anyone else unable to post to TikTok right now or have they just completely banned me from posting now?? They keep putting my vids under review and removing them, so they’ve probably actually banned me now😭 — ✨Rhinestone Queen✨ (@GlamByAngelic) September 27, 2021

I’ve had a TikTok under review all day. I hate it here. — WhyTom (@WhyyTom) September 27, 2021

When I try to post on TikTok it says my posts are under review. And the posts are receiving 0 views even after 4 hours.. I CONTACTED TIKTOK.. WILL MAYBE MAKE A NEW ACCOUNT if the problem does not fix itself.. — Cazsey (@TheCazsey) September 28, 2021

Video is being processed TikTok error

Similarly, the ‘video is being processed’ error has popped up around the same time as the ‘TikTok under review’ message causes panic.

It’s pretty much the same thing where either your video or TikTok app is bugged out and not uploading. This can be because your speed is preventing it from being uploaded or the TikTok servers are struggling.

Again, there isn’t a real fix for the problem but you can try restarting your app to see if that gives it a nudge. If not, you’ll just have to wait and see if the post finally uploads. If it doesn’t, just try again.

If the errors persist, you may have to contact TikTok support to see if there is something affecting your account.

Though that should be an incredibly rare situation and your videos should post without issue before long.