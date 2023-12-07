Lindsey Stirling claps back at haters on TikTok with perfect response video

Violinist Lindsey Stirling has clapped back at haters on TikTok, who are claiming that she doesn’t play her music live, with the perfect response video.

For almost two decades, Lindsey Stirling has left fans speechless with her intricate dance moves and violin covers of some of the most popular songs ever.

She’s even covered songs from The Legend of Zelda and other various video games, amassing millions of followers and listeners across social media and music streaming platforms.

With over 4.5 million followers on TikTok, Lindsey’s also gotten a fair share of haters claiming she doesn’t actually play her music live – so the violinist has hit back with a perfect response.

Lindsey Stirling hits back at haters in latest video

Uploaded on December 6, 2023, Stirling’s clip shows over a dozen comments from viewers claiming that what she does is “impossible” and that she doesn’t actually play her music live during a performance.

In the background, you can see Lindsey dancing while actively playing the violin on stage, pulling off some of her intricate dance moves.

She also shared her thoughts in the comments of the video: “Honestly, this is this such a complement.”

Fans of the star were quick to take to the comments with their thoughts about the “haters,” as well.

“They must not know who Lindsey Stirling is. I’ve watched her since the dubstep violin play days. Oh, it’s real,” one user replied.

Another said: “Here as a not huge Lindsey Stirling fan who hasn’t really listened to any of her music. She’s playing live.”

“And that’s what makes her unique! She’s not just someone who plays violin, but has the talent of playing while dancing,” a third commented.

For more news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.