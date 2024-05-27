Lizzo’s “worst fear” comes true with South Park ‘The End of Obesity’ reference

Music star Lizzo was referenced in the latest South Park TV special ‘The End of Obesity,’ and she took to TikTok to share her thoughts.

South Park’s latest special episode released on May 24, 2024, where the fictional characters shared their thoughts about prescription drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro being used to help people lose weight.

In the special, Sharon Marsh, Stan’s mom, was explaining to a friend that she was “so ashamed” for not having the willpower to work out and eat less to lose weight. She explained that her doctor wouldn’t prescribe Ozempic or Mounjaro due to insurance reasons but had found a “new” drug called Lizzo.

“Don’t you know Sheila? Now there’s a whole new drug for people who can’t afford Ozempic or Mounjaro,” said Marsh. “I control all my cravings to be thinner with Lizzo.”

The show then cut to a commercial-style clip featuring Marsh and a few others, with a narrator sharing information about the ‘Lizzo’ medicine.

“FDA approved Lizzo makes you feel good about your weight,” it said. “In case studies 70% of patients on Lizzo no longer cared how much they weighed. Lizzo helps you eat everything you want and keep physical activity to a minimum.”

After finding out that she was referenced in the show, Lizzo took to TikTok to react to the clip. “Guys, my worst fear has been actualized,” she said. “I’ve been referenced in a South Park episode. I’m so scared.”

Lizzo blind-reacted to the clip and was noticeably shocked at the reference the whole time.

After she was done watching, however, Lizzo was proud of the overall message from the reference.

“Like damn, I’m really that b*tch. I really show the world how to love yourself and not give a f**k to the point these men in Colorado put it on their TV show that’s been around for 25 years,” she said. “I’m really that b*tch and show you how to not give a f**k and I’m gonna keep on doing it.”

Lizzo has been known for messages of empowerment throughout her career, as well as her fight against body shaming and bullying. Back in 2023, she brought a young fan on stage during a show to send a message to her cyberbullies.