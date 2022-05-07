Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’ dance trend is taking over TikTok

TikTok users are loving a new dance choreographed by Jaeden Gomez to the tune of Lizzo’s song ‘About Damn Time,’ with many users garnering millions of views and likes for their take on the routine.

Dances were one of the first things that short-form video platform TikTok became known for, with users constantly making up fun routines to some of the most popular songs on the charts.

Some of the most iconic routines have included ‘Savage,’ ‘Renegade,’ ‘Blinding Lights,’ and so many more, and there are new dances gaining popularity on a constant basis, even now.

The latest dance to take over the platform is set to the tune of Lizzo’s new song, ‘About Damn Time’ which was released in April.

The song is so catchy that it didn’t take long to pick up traction on TikTok, and user Jaeden Gomez took it one step further and created her very own dance to the tune.

People absolutely loved the dancer’s choreography, and thousands of people quickly tried to learn the dance themselves so they could upload their videos to the app.

The dance got so popular that even Lizzo herself recreated the routine on a number of occasions, after commenting “Yeaaaaaaah… I’m doin thisssss” on Jaeden’s TikTok. Her videos went on to get millions of likes and views, with fans loving the singer’s take on the dance.

“This song and you are simply everything,” one commenter wrote, another saying: “You are everything.”

Jaeden even left a comment of her own, clearly loving Lizzo’s cover of the routine, saying “YESSS DESERT QUEEEEN” in a comment that got over 27,000 likes.

Fans were also quick to celebrate Jaeden’s dance being recreated by the original singer. The routine has completely taken over people’s For You Pages, and it looks like it’s only set to get more popular as more and more fans get the hang of the dance.