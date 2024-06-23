What is the ‘We Made You’ Trisha Paytas dance trend on TikTok?

A dance trend inspired by Trisha Paytas’ appearance in Eminem’s music video for ‘We Made You’ is going viral on TikTok.

TikTok is filled with viral dance trends, and the latest one revolves around a specific move from Eminem’s 2009 music video for ‘We Made You,’ where Trisha Paytas portrays Jessica Simpson.

Content creators have revived and popularized her iconic dance, sharing their renditions under funny captions referencing the original music video, gaining millions of views on their clips.

This trend’s resurgence was sparked by a June 12 post from TikToker chrisctrl. They shared a clip from the ‘We Made You’ video featuring Trisha’s dance, which quickly amassed over 6.2 million views.

The video sparked a wave of nostalgia and curiosity among viewers, many of whom were discovering Trisha’s cameo for the first time. It also laid the groundwork for a series of videos mimicking the dance.

Trisha Paytas ‘We Made You’ dance goes viral on TikTok

On June 16, TikToker troixtroi posted a video of herself attempting the same moves. “B*tch you better not be in there doing the trisha paytas dance from the eminem we made you video,” she wrote over the clip, which quickly went viral with over 5.6 million views.

Many content creators have since hopped in on the challenge, including popular YouTuber Tana Mongeau, amassing thousands of likes and millions of views on their posts.

On June 20, Trisha herself joined in on the trend, sharing a TikTok video where she performed the iconic dance once again. “I can’t believe my dance is trending 15 years later,” she wrote over the clip.

In her caption, she shared an interesting behind-the-scenes fact: “Fun fact: I did choreograph this myself 🙂 there was no direction.”

Trish’s clip racked up over 7.3 million views, with many commenters stunned to find out she was in the music video. “Back then I definitely thought you were actually Jessica Simpson,” one person wrote.

“Hands up if you thought she was Jessica Simpson in the music video,” another said, gaining almost 7,000 likes on their comment. “I genuinely didn’t know Trisha been in the game this long,” a third added.

This is just the latest trend to make the rounds on TikTok, after the ‘bro test’ challenge took the app by storm earlier this month.