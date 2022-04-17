Lizzo addresses TikTok rumor she’s pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby

Star musician Lizzo hosted Saturday Night Live on April 16 and addressed TikTok pregnancy rumors that she may have started herself.

Lizzo took over the legendary comedy sketch show SNL, doubling both as the host for the evening as well as the musical guest.

As host, she anchored tons of hilarious skits throughout the night, but her monolog to start the show off was one to remember.

During the intro, she took time out to address some spicy rumors that she was pregnant with Captain America Chris Evans’ baby.

Lizzo addresses TikTok pregnancy rumors on SNL

While Lizzo is known for her hit songs like ‘Rumors’ and ‘Truth Hurts’, she’s also known for posting often on TikTok.

She made headlines back in July 2021 when she posted a TikTok where she jokingly revealed that she was pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby.

The 33-year-old musician said, “We’re gonna have a little America!”

When Lizzo took the stage at Rockefeller Plaza, she addressed the very same rumors that she actually started.

“I even heard a rumor that I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby?! I have no idea where that one started. It could be the TikTok I did where I said ‘I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby.’ It’s called manifesting!”

The TikTok where she sarcastically publicized her pregnancy is one of her most viewed videos to date with over 17 million views.

Although she isn’t actually pregnant with Captain American Jr, maybe her manifestation attempts on live TV will actually work.