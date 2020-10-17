LilyPichu oblivious as she gets rare Genshin Impact character in one try - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamer LilyPichu was hilariously oblivious when she somehow managed to pull rare five-star character Venti in Genshin Impact, mistakenly thinking that every player receives the coveted character for free.

Genshin Impact has been the latest in a string of hugely popular games in 2020, following in the footsteps of Fall Guys and Among us to secure millions of global users, rising through the ranks on Twitch and YouTube as the game gains popularity.

The game is a huge open world RPG that sees players explore the stunning and vast world of Teyvat, fighting monsters and progressing through the exciting main story.

It is free to play, but relies on a gacha mechanic to draw in income, having players use an in-game currency known as ‘wishes’ to enter weapon and character draws, attempting to obtain their favorite of a diverse cast of characters.

However, due to the rarity of some characters, people have ended up spending thousands of dollars on wishes trying to get the people they want the most, particularly 5 star characters such as Venti.

But, popular streamer LilyPichu, who has over 1.5 million followers on Twitch, incredibly beat those odds when she began playing Genshin Impact for the first time ever.

LilyPichu gets Venti on first try

On her first pull with the Beginner’s Wish banner she got given Noelle, who’s a maid at the Knight’s headquarters and a four star character, which was by no means a bad result for her first try at the wish mechanic.

A little later she decided to give Venti’s banner a try – Venti being a highly desirable five star character who’s notoriously difficult to get with just the ten free wishes that the game gives out at the start.

As she started to pull weapons, Lily said “what are these weapons? Where’s venti? I rolled for the Venti, where’s the Venti?”

In a crazy twist, Venti popped up on her screen just four wishes in. Lily was unbeknownst to the rarity of the situation, and calmly said “wait is that it? Wow do you get a free Venti if you roll? Wow, so everyone gets a free Venti, that’s cool.”

The chat immediately went crazy, saying “this is insane” and “how is this possible?” and joked that she had “streamer luck” to get Venti on her first try. One viewer even said they “wasted $100” to secure the highly desired character, proving just how lucky Lily was.

The hilarious moment had fans reeling in the chat long after she started playing as the character, the character gacha system never failing to cause a stir.