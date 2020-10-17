 LilyPichu oblivious as she gets rare Genshin Impact character in one try - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

LilyPichu oblivious as she gets rare Genshin Impact character in one try

Published: 17/Oct/2020 16:04

by Georgina Smith
Twitch streamer LilyPichu next to Genshin Impact character Venti
Twitch: lilypichu / miHoYo

Share

Genshin Impact LilyPichu

Popular Twitch streamer LilyPichu was hilariously oblivious when she somehow managed to pull rare five-star character Venti in Genshin Impact, mistakenly thinking that every player receives the coveted character for free.

Genshin Impact has been the latest in a string of hugely popular games in 2020, following in the footsteps of Fall Guys and Among us to secure millions of global users, rising through the ranks on Twitch and YouTube as the game gains popularity.

Advertisement

The game is a huge open world RPG that sees players explore the stunning and vast world of Teyvat, fighting monsters and progressing through the exciting main story.

It is free to play, but relies on a gacha mechanic to draw in income, having players use an in-game currency known as ‘wishes’ to enter weapon and character draws, attempting to obtain their favorite of a diverse cast of characters.

Advertisement
Genshin Impact character by the logo
miHoYo
Genshin Impact has surged in popularity since its September 28 release.

However, due to the rarity of some characters, people have ended up spending thousands of dollars on wishes trying to get the people they want the most, particularly 5 star characters such as Venti.

But, popular streamer LilyPichu, who has over 1.5 million followers on Twitch, incredibly beat those odds when she began playing Genshin Impact for the first time ever.

LilyPichu with hand over her mouth
Twitter: Lilypichu
LilyPichu is a hugely popular creator on Twitch.

LilyPichu gets Venti on first try

On her first pull with the Beginner’s Wish banner she got given Noelle, who’s a maid at the Knight’s headquarters and a four star character, which was by no means a bad result for her first try at the wish mechanic.

Advertisement

A little later she decided to give Venti’s banner a try – Venti being a highly desirable five star character who’s notoriously difficult to get with just the ten free wishes that the game gives out at the start.

As she started to pull weapons, Lily said “what are these weapons? Where’s venti? I rolled for the Venti, where’s the Venti?”

Advertisement

In a crazy twist, Venti popped up on her screen just four wishes in. Lily was unbeknownst to the rarity of the situation, and calmly said “wait is that it? Wow do you get a free Venti if you roll? Wow, so everyone gets a free Venti, that’s cool.”

The chat immediately went crazy, saying “this is insane” and “how is this possible?” and joked that she had “streamer luck” to get Venti on her first try. One viewer even said they “wasted $100” to secure the highly desired character, proving just how lucky Lily was.

Advertisement

The hilarious moment had fans reeling in the chat long after she started playing as the character, the character gacha system never failing to cause a stir.

Entertainment

Bella Poarch responds to hate over Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco TikTok

Published: 17/Oct/2020 13:16

by Georgina Smith
Image of Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco alongside Bella Poarch
Instagram: justinbieber / bella.poarch

Share

Bella Poarch Justin Bieber

Viral TikTok star Bella Poarch has caused a stir yet again after an insane collaboration with Benny Blanco and Justin Bieber, with some disgruntled user claiming that her popularity is not deserved enough to be collaborating with huge stars.

Belly Poarch has been one of the many breakout stars of video-sharing app TikTok. The 19-year-old has absolutely stormed people’s For You Pages with her adorable videos, and her lip sync to British diss track ‘M to the B’ earned the most likes on the app with a whopping 40 million.

Advertisement

Her most popular content often involves her bobbing her head along to a viral TikTok sound along with cute facial expressions, a video style that has won her 37 million followers and substantial engagement on the platform.

Instagram: Bella Poarch
The TikTok star has over 37 million followers on the platform.

However, even her lighthearted videos have won her some controversy, with many claiming that her “kawaii” style was attempting to imitate children in a supposedly suggestive manner.

Advertisement

At the time, Bella responded to the hate by saying “why is it not allowed to act cute? It’s a natural thing to most Asians. But people seem to hate me for it.” However her comment section is still packed with people who are opposed to her content, and the insane popularity she has won as a result.

Now, she has collaborated with none other than music producer Benny Blanco and Justin Bieber, which has exacerbated the hate to an extreme degree.

@bellapoarchI’m so lonely😔♬ justin bieber Lonely with benny blanco – Bella Poarch

The quirky video features Bella standing in an elevator alone to the tune of Bieber and Blanco’s ‘Lonely.’ The doors close, and when they open again, the three stars do a bizarre dance together with stuffed animals.

Advertisement

While seemingly a recipe for breaking the internet, the comment section is a solid mix of positivity for TikTok meeting mainstream music, and negative comments directed towards Bella’s sudden rise to fame.

“Why is she famous again?” one user asked, in a comment that received over 200 likes. Many objected to the fact that she was able to meet such huge stars, saying “remind me again how she is able to meet all these people just because she nodded her head?”

Hate comments on Bella Poarch's TikTok

Others called her “overrated” and claimed that she must have “sold her soul” to be able to participate in such an A-list collab.

Advertisement

One fan said that “she doesn’t make content like she used to before her hype,” but Bella calmly replied, “people make fun of me for just shaking my head, so I’m switching things up a little.”

Bella Poarch responds to hate on her Bieber collab

Within roughly 16 hours of it being posted, the TikTok has garnered 2.3 million likes and over 11 million views.

Advertisement