 How to find secret Luxurious Chest in Genshin Impact in Mondstadt - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

How to find secret Luxurious Chest in Genshin Impact in Mondstadt

Published: 15/Oct/2020 17:15

by James Busby
Genshin Impact Luxurious Chest
miHoYo

Share

Genshin Impact

There are plenty of treasure chests scattered around Genshin Impact’s massive open world, but some are much harder to find than others. Find out how you can uncover the Luxurious Chest that is hidden in Mondstadt and claim its rewards. 

The world of Teyvat is a big place and its Breath of the wild inspired world is filled with plenty of hidden treasures that are just waiting to be discovered. From secret islands to quest-specific dungeons, there’s always something new to uncover. It certainly seems that miHoYo have had a great time hiding the game’s rarest treasure chest, especially since so many of them require the player to complete some rather random task to unlock them. 

Advertisement

However, it’s only down to the curiosity and inquisitiveness of a few Genshin Impact players that we’ve been able to uncover some of the game’s most well-hidden treasures. In fact, a number of fans have discovered that one Luxurious Chest has been hidden in the game’s starting area of Mondstadt. In order to help you find this rare chest, we’ve put together a quick guide.

How to find the Luxury Chest in Mondstadt

Mondstadt Luxury Chest location
miHoYo
Head over to this exact point in Mondstadt to begin unlocking the Luxurious Chest.

Mondstadt is one of the very first areas players visit upon entering the world of Genshin Impact, so this chest can be incredibly easy to miss. This castle is home to the brave Knights of Favonius and it’s here where every player embarks upon their journey. Mondstadt serves as the central hub for accepting Daily Commissions, sending characters out on Expeditions, forging powerful weapons, purchasing supplies, and accepting various quests.

Advertisement

While the castle itself isn’t that big, there are enough characters and general activities in and around it that can distract you from uncovering this well-hidden secret. While there are plenty of Common and Exquisite chests to be found on atop the windmills and castle turrets, you’ll need to pay special attention if you wish to unlock the Luxurious Chest. 

To uncover the Luxurious Chest in Mondstadt, simply head over to the church courtyard. The courtyard is incredibly easy to spot as it has a giant statue in the very center, but if you can’t find it then head on over to the North West section of the castle. Once you’re in the courtyard, head over to the courtyard’s stairs and find the sparkling block pictured above.

Upon standing on this block, you should start to notice that rings begin to appear along the wall. Run through each ring until you get to the very end of the wall. Once you’ve completed this task, you’ll be rewarded with a Luxurious Chest. It’s really that simple!

Advertisement

If you want to level up the rest of your Genshin Impact gameplay, then be sure to check out out our other tips guides.

Apex Legends

Who is Horizon in Apex Legends? New Season 7 character abilities & lore

Published: 15/Oct/2020 17:17

by Calum Patterson
Horizon in Apex legends abilities
Respawn Entertainment

Share

With the latest teasers all-but-confirming Horizon as the new Legend joining the Apex Games (unless Respawn pull another Forge trick), it’s time to take a look at what she might bring to gameplay in Apex Legends, with her potential abilities and some background on her.

Unlike previous seasons, Respawn have largely managed to get ahead of the curve, and beat the leakers to revealing a new Legend. Although there were some data mined clues, generally most people found out about the new character through the in-game teaser.

Advertisement

On October 13, players were sent to the Firing Range, where Horizon greeted them and set a series of challenges. Once the challenges were complete, we finally got our first look at Horizon in-game, revealing her name and that she’ll be joining us in the Games.

There’s still no official confirmation on what her abilities will be, although data miners do have a pretty good idea based on game files found in Apex Legends.

Advertisement
Horizon in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Our first look at Horizon in-game in Apex Legends.

What are Horizon’s abilities?

It must be noted that these are still unconfirmed, and so everything about these abilities could change, including the names.

Thanks to data miner Shrugtal, here are the tentative abilities expected to be available with Horizon:

  • Passive: Soft Landing – Avoid fall stuns and gain some kind of buff when landing
  • Tactical: Repulsor/Gravity Lift – Displaces/Elevates players near point of contact (i.e. the Gravity Lift)
  • Ultimate: Black Hole – Sucks in and damages enemies

We’ve already seen the Gravity Lift in action of course – this was part of Horizon’s “Wee Experiment” challenges – so it makes sense for this to be an ability.

Advertisement

These abilities are verified by the banner trackers for Horizon, which will track hard landings avoided, teammates gravity lifted, and black hole damage done.

Horizon Lore

Beyond just her abilities though, who actually is Horizon? She doesn’t have a history from the Titanfall games (that we know of yet), so is still a bit of a mystery. Here’s what we do know: She’s Scottish, has red hair, and has a drone called Newt.

We see this drone in the teaser video, and it may be a similar prop in gameplay like Lifeline’s D.O.C, Crypto’s drone, or Wattson’s Pylon.

Advertisement
Horizon's drone in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Horizon’s drone is called ‘Newt’ (or ‘Newtie’, as she calls it).

Data miner Biast12 also uncovered various animations for Horizon’s drone, which we should see in-game starting Season 7.

One, in particular, is labeled a ‘black hole finisher’ – so you can imagine what this might be for.

Advertisement

As for Horizon’s backstory, and why she’s joining the games, that is yet to be revealed. Expect trailers filled with lore to release in the build-up to Season 7.

Speaking of the new season, that’s scheduled to start on November 10, so there really isn’t long to wait to try out the new character. You can also pick up the Champion Edition when the new season starts, to unlock the new Legend and all the other post-launch characters too.