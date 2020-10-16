Twitch streamer blows $5k on Genshin Impact: "It's a learning experience" - Dexerto

A Twitch streamer that spent thousands of dollars in free-to-play gacha game Genshin Impact has revealed that he now regrets the amount of money he spent on the endeavor, calling it a “mistake.”

Since its late September launch, miHoYo’s open world anime style game Genshin Impact has swept the internet, with millions of people downloading the game and exploring the stunning landscape without having to spend a single penny.

Advertisement

However, Genshin Impact and games like it make their money via the means of a ‘gacha’ mechanic, which relies on random pulls to obtain rare characters and collectible items.

While each player is given a certain amount of chances, or ‘wishes’ as they’re referred to in the game, to secure their favorite character, the odds of getting somebody you really want is incredibly slim. This leads to people spending real world money to increase their chances of in game loot and characters.

Advertisement

That’s just what streamer Lacari did, in one particularly expensive haul spending over $2000 to obtain the highly desired character Kequing.

Read More: Small Twitch streamer gets emotional after PewDiePie donates to him again

Ask the total amount of money spent racked up he still had not achieved the result he wanted, but with one final plea to the heavens he eventually got the character he wanted.

However, it seems that since that stream, Lacari has had a certain amount of regret regarding just how much money he spent on the gacha game.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The game, it’s a learning experience. I learned” he explain. “If I charge back that’s not gonna teach me anything. When you commit to something you commit, you know what I mean?”

Lacari went on to say that “the money I spent is my mistake. And it is gonna be with me for the rest of my life. It is gonna be with me for the rest of my life that I spent $5000 on this f**king game. Regardless of if people quit it next week, or tomorrow.”

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“This is my mark of f**king shame dude, and I will bear that sh*t, and I will not spend another f**king dollar on games like this. We’re done. We’re free-to-play forever from now on.”

Advertisement

While it seems that the regret has not put him off playing the game altogether, it certainly seems to have put a damper on his views of the game’s divisive gacha mechanic.