Twitch streamer has calmest reaction to massive spider crawling on her - Dexerto

An IRL twitch streamer was live-streaming a chat with her viewers when a huge spider crawled onto her jacket and she didn’t even flinch – at all.

Most people are completely terrified of spiders, let alone huge specimens, but 22-year-old Swedish streamer Melina didn’t even seem to notice when one appeared partway through her stream of her walking around Copenhagen in Denmark.

Viewers were completely horrified to see a yellow-orange spider made its way up the side of her jacket and disappeared behind the collar and into her hair.

Melina noticed comments a little later in the stream warning her that a spider was on her somewhere, and instead of screaming she merely giggled and said “I’m not scared of it.”

She didn’t even go to shake it off until users persuaded her. When she finally took off her jacket, Melina could be heard nonchalantly saying “Oh I see it, oh my god it’s huge,” and filmed it scuttling away.

Viewers of the stream were far more terrified from behind a computer, expressing their horror, typing “burn it!” and speculating as to whether it was pregnant. One viewer even added, “If you weren’t streaming, you’d never know.” But Melina simply just said, “I think spiders are beautiful, I like them.”



The nightmare fuel clip was posted to Reddit shortly after where users were shocked at how calm Melina was considering the size of the arachnid. One person wrote, “I did one of those waking up from a nightmare gasps and instantly closed the tab.” Another user added, “I’ve never cringed so hard in my life. The way it crawls up her collar.”

Will Melina become an IRL spider woman? Superhero or not, we can only dream of acting this calm when faced with a terrifying insect.