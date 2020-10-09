 Twitch streamer Erobb mortified after being sent poop from viewer - Dexerto
Twitch streamer Erobb mortified after being sent poop from viewer

Published: 9/Oct/2020 19:14

by Brent Koepp
erobb grossed out
Twitch: @erobb221

Twitch streamer Eric ‘erobb221’ Robbins was left stunned after he discovered a “gift” sent to him during his broadcast was actually human waste. The foul surprise was sent to him by a troll viewer.

Streaming is one of the most interactive forms of entertainment, as viewers can influence their favorite content creator’s experience live during a broadcast.

However, this format is also extremely attractive to devious viewers looking to troll streamers in front of their audience. That is what happened to ‘erobb221’ when he was sent a bag of poop.

erobb laughing
Twitch: @erobb221
The Twitch streamer was sent a heinous gift during his broadcast.

Erobb gets nasty surprise during Twitch stream

The streamer was in the middle of his October 8 broadcast when he decided to open up a package that was sent to his PO box. “It’s like Christmas I am so excited!” he exclaimed.

However, Erobb quickly knew something amiss when he noticed its smell. “It stinks, Brittany!” he told his partner. He then pulled the item out of the packaging and revealed to viewers that it was bag of poop.

He looked closer at the item and read the note attached to the baggy. “You have been pooped on. Want to know by whom? Turn over,” it read. The personality then yelled “They just sent me s**t!!” before wiping his hands on his hoodie.

The Twitch personality sank into his chair and put his hand over his face after holding the disgusting fanmail. His partner told him, “I’m going to the post office and closing the PO box tomorrow!” before scolding the troll who sent it. “We have a baby who could get sick from your dirty poop in a bag!”

Erobb’s viewers continued to tell him to open the item up to see what it smelled like. “I’m not opening this bag, Brittany! I’m not.” Later on, he told his audience that he refused to open the bag because he does not “condone” the prank.

Erobb was not entirely convinced that it was actually poop, and said that it could be “pudding.” However, the streamer was not willing to risk it by opening the baggy to find out.

Oddly enough, this isn’t the first time a Twitch personality has been sent human waste live. In September, popular German star Jens ‘Knossi‘ Knossalla opened up a similar smelly “gift” in front of viewers.

Lando Norris forced to end Twitch stream by ‘angry’ F1 officials

Published: 9/Oct/2020 17:09

by Jacob Hale
F1 McLaren Lando Norris on Twitch
YouTube: Lando Norris/Twitch

Lando Norris might be a big-time Formula 1 driver, but in his spare time he loves throwing up the stream and talking to fans on Twitch — unfortunately, it seems the F1 officials don’t love it quite the same. 

In recent months, we’ve seen Lando grow his Twitch stream by playing Warzone with other top creators, mingling with the pros and putting in some genuinely great gameplay.

As well as that, he often likes to take his stream with him on race weekends, doing IRL broadcasts during his down time to speak with his fans and keep the content going.

With free practice during this weekend’s Eifel Grand Prix cancelled due to the weather conditions, Lando decided to throw up the stream with teammate Carlos Sainz and have a laugh — but it was cut short by team members who told him he had to turn the stream off.

Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz Jr McLaren F1
Instagram: landonorris
Lando and his teammate Carlos thought a Twitch stream might help pass the time.

Just eight minutes into the broadcast, with Norris and Sainz having little else to do, someone comes into their room and lets the two know that “F1 are getting a bit unhappy” with the stream being up, much to the bemusement of the two racers.

“What?!” Lando asked, confused, before requesting to know specifically what was said. Carlos, meanwhile, is slightly less confrontational and simply suggests they goodbye to their fans before waving off with an “adios.”

Norris looks completely confused as to why F1 would be upset at the two of them streaming, probably because they didn’t have to practice anyway, so seems reluctant, but eventually says goodbye a couple of minutes later.

Of course, there’s no real way of knowing why F1 were getting unhappy with the McLaren drivers unless they come out with a specific statement regarding their concerns, but that’s unlikely to happen, especially during such a big race weekend.

However, someone in the background of the stream does go on to mention something regarding “broadcast rights,” so that may be the root of the trouble.

Lando and Carlos are currently 4th and 11th respectively in the F1 Drivers’ standings, while McLaren are third in the Constructors standings.

