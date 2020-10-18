Jake Paul slammed by fans for throwing second party in a row - Dexerto

Another day, another controversy for one of the infamous Paul brothers. This time, Jake Paul has found himself under fire for throwing his second party in two days in what used to be the Team 10 mansion.

Since quitting YouTube in September, Paul has had a fairly quiet few weeks (for him, anyway). But recently, he has once again faced fan’s fury for ignoring local restrictions not once, but twice.

As highlighted by Twitter reporter DefNoodles, Jake Paul has thrown multiple bashes in the past few days, despite restrictions in the area making it very clear that this currently isn’t allowed.

More from Jake Paul’s pro-COVID party. Bryce Hall and many other super spreaders present. pic.twitter.com/ix7bklhGUQ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 18, 2020

One post on the Instagram story of model Charly Jordan shows Paul bringing in a birthday cake for fellow YouTube star Brandon Amato as a crowd closely congregates in his usually-sprawling living room.

Meanwhile, another Instagram story by TikToker Jon Marianek – which is alleged to be from the same party- shows further crowding with no masks or social distancing. It also reveals that Sway House star Bryce Hall – who has recently come under fire for his own partying ways – also attended the bash.

@MayorOfLA what acting are you taking to combat this?? — Will Ward (@Wilum_W) October 18, 2020

Unsurprisingly, fans on Twitter were less than enthusiastic about Paul’s actions. One enraged fan tagged the Mayor of LA’s Twitter account, asking him, “What action are you taking to combat this?”.

Other fans called Paul “disgusting” for throwing the parties, with one user commenting that “these kids would do anything for clout”.

While there were a couple of fans who attempted to defend Paul – like the fan who asked, “What makes you think that C*vid is in the house?” – the reception to this news was overwhelmingly negative, with one user chiming in that they “hope Karma comes back to hit you where it hurts”.

This isn’t the first time Paul has come under fire for throwing parties during the current health crisis: back in July, he received backlash from major news outlets and even YouTubers like Tyler Oakley for throwing a huge bash in his California home, with his neighbors calling him “irresponsible and selfish”.

He has also experienced legal trouble as of late, with the FBI raiding his house for weapons in August. It is unclear how these latest revelations will impact his current legal issues.

Paul is yet to comment publicly on this issue.