 Jake Paul slammed by fans for throwing second party in a row - Dexerto
Jake Paul slammed by fans for throwing second party in a row

Published: 18/Oct/2020 22:10

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Jake Paul

Jake Paul

Another day, another controversy for one of the infamous Paul brothers. This time, Jake Paul has found himself under fire for throwing his second party in two days in what used to be the Team 10 mansion.

Since quitting YouTube in September, Paul has had a fairly quiet few weeks (for him, anyway). But recently, he has once again faced fan’s fury for ignoring local restrictions not once, but twice.

As highlighted by Twitter reporter DefNoodles, Jake Paul has thrown multiple bashes in the past few days, despite restrictions in the area making it very clear that this currently isn’t allowed.

One post on the Instagram story of model Charly Jordan shows Paul bringing in a birthday cake for fellow YouTube star Brandon Amato as a crowd closely congregates in his usually-sprawling living room.

Meanwhile, another Instagram story by TikToker Jon Marianek – which is alleged to be from the same party- shows further crowding with no masks or social distancing. It also reveals that Sway House star Bryce Hall – who has recently come under fire for his own partying ways – also attended the bash.

Unsurprisingly, fans on Twitter were less than enthusiastic about Paul’s actions. One enraged fan tagged the Mayor of LA’s Twitter account, asking him, “What action are you taking to combat this?”.

Other fans called Paul “disgusting” for throwing the parties, with one user commenting that “these kids would do anything for clout”.

While there were a couple of fans who attempted to defend Paul – like the fan who asked, “What makes you think that C*vid is in the house?” – the reception to this news was overwhelmingly negative, with one user chiming in that they “hope Karma comes back to hit you where it hurts”.

Instagram: Jake Paul
Paul previously made headlines in July for throwing a rules-defying house party.

This isn’t the first time Paul has come under fire for throwing parties during the current health crisis: back in July, he received backlash from major news outlets and even YouTubers like Tyler Oakley for throwing a huge bash in his California home, with his neighbors calling him “irresponsible and selfish”.

He has also experienced legal trouble as of late, with the FBI raiding his house for weapons in August. It is unclear how these latest revelations will impact his current legal issues.

Paul is yet to comment publicly on this issue.

How to change your Instagram app logo on iOS & Android: all designs

Published: 18/Oct/2020 21:44

by Albert Petrosyan
Instagram

In honor of Instagram’s 10th birthday, the popular photo and video sharing platform is giving its users the option to change the app’s logo to a design used in the past.

Since its debut back in October 6 of 2010, Instagram has been one of the most dominant forces in the social networking sphere. Over the past 10 years, the app has featured numerous logos – from the pre-launch “Codename” design to the current pink-blue-orange emblem.

Of course, with Apple’s recent launch of iOS 14, iPhone and iPad users were given a way to change all their apps’ logos, but Instagram is doing something similar as well – and it’s open to Android users too.

“To celebrate our birthday, this month we’re inviting you to change your app icon to your favorite below,” they wrote in the app. “Thanks for being part of our story and using Instagram to share yours.”

Change the Instagram icon on iPhone & Android devices

In order to be able to switch your IG logo to an older design, first you must access the secret menu via the settings page, which is where the message above can also be found.

  1. Open Instagram
  2. Go to your profile page then the settings menu
  3. On the settings menu, drag down until you can see all the hidden emojis above
  4. Pick your desired logo from all the provided options

Which Instagram logo options are there?

In total, the app gives you 12 different designs to choose from, five of which are the ones used over the years: Codename (pre-launch), Original, Classic, Classic 2, and Current.

The other seven are variations of the current logo but with different color schemes: Twilight, Sunrise, Aurora, Pride, Gold, and Dark.

Instagram logos
Instagram / NY Post
All the logo options for Instagram’s secret birthday feature.

While Instagram haven’t directly stated until when this option will be available, all indications are that it’ll be until the end of October. There is a chance, of course, that users love this feature so much that the platform decides to make it permanent, or at least extend it for a bit longer.

Either way, it’s a cool little way for the app not only to celebrate its decade of historic success but also to show appreciation to the hundreds of millions of people who have used it over the past 10 years.