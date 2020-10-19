 TikToker fails miserably at doggface208's viral skateboard trend - Dexerto
TikToker fails miserably at doggface208’s viral skateboard trend

Published: 19/Oct/2020 12:13 Updated: 19/Oct/2020 12:24

by Georgina Smith
doggface208 next to dreams challenge gone wrong
TikTok: doggface208 / julia_jamison

TikTok

A TikToker has gone viral after spectacularly failing at a trend that sees people coasting around on skateboards drinking cranberry juice, inspired by the creator of the chill video, doggface208.

Since its invention, TikTok has been the prime spot for video trends that sweep the internet, with people using the app’s unique (and often slightly broken) effects along with countless viral sounds to produce some hilarious content.

And lots of people have made a name for themselves through their viral content, including doggface208, real name Nathan Apodaca.

What is the doggface208 skateboard trend on TikTok?

The user made waves in the TikTok world when he uploaded a video of him coasting along on a skateboard, swigging from a bottle of cranberry juice to the tune of “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac.

@420doggface208Morning vibe ##420souljahz ##ec ##feelinggood ##h2o ##cloud9 ##happyhippie ##worldpeace ##king ##peaceup ##merch ##tacos ##waterislife ##high ##morning ##710 ##cloud9♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

The video now has a whopping 60 million views and 10 million likes, appearing across For You Pages globally, and inspiring the tag #dreamschallenge to surge in popularity, with plenty of people prompted to make their own versions. That’s how the trend started up.

Not as easy as it seems

TikTok user Julia Jamison was inspired to give the chill looking challenge ago.

She enlisted a little help from her friends, one of which was filming from a distance and the other who pushed her along on the skateboard.

Some things are better just left alone (@juliajamison_)

Everything seemed to be going well initially, but when Julia lifted a foot off her skateboard for just a moment, her balance was thrown. She was sent crashing to the ground, the huge bottle of cranberry juice she was holding going everywhere.

The chaos continued as her hat fell off and her skateboard shot out from underneath her and away from the view of the camera. She couldn’t have gone down more spectacularly.

The unfortunate video has since garnered hundreds of thousands of likes on the pages that it has been reposted to, people both loving and cringing at the painful looking end to the viral trend.

Entertainment

PewDiePie defends Elon Musk after backlash for Tesla price change meme

Published: 19/Oct/2020 1:10

by Brent Koepp
pewdiepie elon musk
YouTube: PewDiePie

Elon Musk PewDiePie

YouTube king Felix ‘PewDiePie Kjellberg defended Elon Musk during his October 18 upload. The Swedish star hit out at those getting upset over the Tesla CEO’s viral meme about changing the price of the Model S.

The one thing PewDiePie and Elon Musk have in common is their love of memes. The YouTube star even had the tech giant host an episode of his popular Meme Review show back in 2019 that has over 26 million views. 

The Tesla CEO faced backlash from critics in October after tweeting that the Model S price was being changed to $69,420. The YouTuber defended the billionaire during his latest upload, and argued that people can’t take a joke.

pewdiepie reacting to elon musk meme
YouTube: PewDiePie
The YouTuber defended Musk over his Tesla 420 joke.

PewDiePie defends Elon Musk’s Model S meme

During his October 18 episode of Last Week I Asked You, Pewds addressed the criticism Elon Musk received from some over a tweet he made on October 14 about the Model S price change. 

“I saw some people being so butthurt over this. It’s like, dude, it’s just a joke. I’m sure Elon knows it’s ironic,” he said, before he jokingly imitated critics in a baby voice. “So childish, he’s like a 12-year old! … Yeah, that’s the joke! Ever hear of fun?”

The creator then applauded the CEO for being attuned to meme culture: “You just want another overweight, gray-haired, boomer billionaire? I don’t. I think we have enough of that!”

(Topic starts 05:27)

The tweet that PewDiePie was referencing was made on October 14 when Musk posted, “The gauntlet has been thrown down! The prophecy will be fulfilled. Model S price changes to $69,420 tonight!”

The joke exploded on the social media platform, instantly going viral with over 330k likes and 35k retweets. While many found the meme to be hilarious, some critics hit out at the CEO for being irresponsible with the company’s prices.

This isn’t the only time PewDiePie has defended Elon. In past uploads, the 30-year-old has admitted to viewers that he’s admired the tech CEO for his innovations while still being wired into internet culture.

With Kjellberg being so fond of the tech giant, maybe the Tesla owner will someday return as a guest host on Meme Review. Maybe the Swede could also convince the billionaire to show up for a round of Among Us – now that would be entertainment gold. 

