Haleyy Baylee slammed for allegedly lying about ‘billionaire’ boyfriend

TikToker Haleyy Baylee was slammed for her questionable claims about having a billionaire boyfriend in her now-deleted TikTok series, “Who the f*ck did I date?”

Model and TikToker Haley Kalil, also known online as ‘Haleyy Baylee,’ went viral in May after her “let them eat cake” TikTok at the Met Gala gave fans mixed feelings.

Haley is once again facing criticism after she claimed that she had a ‘billionaire’ boyfriend in a now-deleted TikTok.

As told by TikToker ‘NoahGlennCarter,’ Haley uploaded a multiple-part series entitled, “Who the f*ck did I date?”

In one of her viral posts, she alleged that her ex-boyfriend, who was supposedly a billionaire, made her sign an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) that prohibited her from talking about their relationship.

However, since they broke up, she claimed that she could now discuss anything and everything about him.

Noah noted in his post about the series that viewers grew skeptical about the truth of her claims, especially since NDA’s don’t end just because the relationship does.

“After she released the story, a lot of people did some digging on the details – and her story just doesn’t add up at all,” Noah said.

Despite the facts not aligning, viewers were even more upset about how Haley outlined her TikTok series to parallel a trauma-bonding relationship. Many accused her of completely making her ex-boyfriend up for the sole purpose of bonding with others and their hardships.

Some TikTokers even said they were under the impression that Haley’s TikTok series were just “skits.”

Another added, “She’s so fake, I blocked her on all platforms a long time ago, I’m tired of her sh*t.”

Though she has faced plenty of criticism for her ‘billionaire boyfriend’ claims, she continues to share her emotions online, even crying to the lyrics, “I wish that they could see underneath that I’m just an ordinary girl.”