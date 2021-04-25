Kyedae gets outpouring of support after being bullied into ending Twitch stream early - Dexerto

Newly-signed 100 Thieves member Kyedae ‘Kyedae’ Shymko ended her Twitch stream abruptly on April 24 after being bullied by some people in her chat. However, the community has rallied around her and offered plenty of support for the rising star.

Kyedae, who is the partner of Cloud9 and Sentinels Valorant star Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo, was watching him tear up the competition in VCT Stage 2 before she cut her broadcast early on April 24.

Across the length of her five-hour stream, select members in her Twitch chat were bullying her about her “perfect life” and saying she has it easy.

Kyedae broke down in tears after it became too much, ending the stream earlier than expected.

Advertisement

“Hey guys, I think I’m going to end my stream right now. I’m sorry,” she said, holding back tears.

“For those of you guys who think that I have a perfect life, I don’t. It’s so rude to undermine these struggles that everyone goes through because everyone goes through different stuff. It’s just really fucked up.”

However, her hundreds of thousands of fans, and the rest of the Twitch community, is standing by Kyedae’s side and defending her.

Read More: DisguisedToast banned on Twitch

TenZ said after the series “just because someone makes a living from streaming and playing games doesn’t mean they can’t be unhappy or stressed at times.”

Advertisement

“It doesn’t take much effort to think about a message before you send it. If you’re sending messages intentionally with a negative intent to hurt the streamers feelings, that is honestly so sad and low.”

Also doesn’t take much effort to think about a message before you send it. If your sending messages intentionally with a negative intent to hurt the streamers feelings, that is honestly so sad and low — TenZ / Tyson (SEN) (@TenZOfficial) April 25, 2021

She was also backed up by TSM Valorant star Matthew ‘WARDELL’ Yu, who claimed things like this are “bound to happen” when you live in the public eye.

“You guys are being really rude. This will make her stronger in the future, but it’s definitely sad,” he said on his own stream.

Kyedae is yet to address the situation publicly after shutting off her stream. She also deleted the VOD shortly after. However, the whole of Twitch ⁠— aside from a few nasty trolls ⁠— are right behind her.