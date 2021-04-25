DisguisedToast banned on Twitch after watching video with slur in it - Dexerto

Facebook Gaming partner Jeremy ‘DisguisedToast’ Wang has been banned on Twitch after reportedly watching an old PUBG montage that included a homophobic slur.

While DisguisedToast doesn’t use Twitch as much these days since his move to Facebook Gaming, he often returns to the platform to hang with his old chat in a more “Just Chatting” format.

However, the former Twitch partner turned poster boy of Facebook Gaming has been wiped from his old home ⁠— at least temporarily.

The 1.8 million follower ‘DisguisedToast’ Twitch account was banned on April 24, shortly after a huge stream with over 40,000 peak viewers. Wang confirmed it on Twitter minutes later.

Got a temp ban from Twitch. Not a big deal since I don’t usually stream there but does mean I have to avoid playing with any friends streaming for a few days. pic.twitter.com/ouqLE0897H — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) April 25, 2021

“[It’s] not a big deal since I don’t usually stream there, but [it] does mean I have to avoid playing with any friends streaming for a few days,” he said on Twitter.

The streamer was banned for “unmoderated hateful conduct,” which is prohibited under the platform’s Community Guidelines.

Toast clarified it was likely to do with a homophobic slur in a PUBG rage compilation he watched with his chat.

“[I] didn’t get a specific reason, but if I had to guess: I was watching an old twitch clip of mine that includes a toxic player using the f-slur against me. Will try to be more careful in the future,” he added.

Toast will not be able to play games like Valorant on-stream with his OfflineTV friends, as Twitch may also ban them.

He also can’t play Among Us with them, the game that shot him back to stardom in 2020. However, he recently announced that he was taking a break from the party game.

Toast’s ban will only last “a few days.” Typically Twitch hands down three-day suspensions for these offenses, so expect to see Toast back and chatting to his fans on April 28.