How to watch VCT Stage 2 2021 NA and Europe: streams, schedule, teams, results - Dexerto

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 2021 is getting ready for kick off in early April. With spots at the Masters LAN event in Iceland on the line, teams across Europe and North America will be hungry to prove their worth. Here’s how you can follow the action.

VCT Stage 2 Challengers kicks off in Europe and North America on April 5.

Open qualifiers for Challengers 1 start on March 30.

Acend (Europe) and Sentinels (NA) are the defending champions.

The Valorant Champions Tour got off to a cracking start in Stage 1 2021. However, the ante is going to be upped in Stage 2. With Valorant’s first international LAN on the cards, teams across the globe will be hungry for a chance to prove their worth.

North America and Europe will finally be able to settle the debate of who the best Valorant team is in the world in Iceland come May. However, if you want to follow the journey of both regions, we’ve got you covered with all the info you need to know right here.

VCT Stage 2 2021: streams

The Valorant Champions Tour will be streamed on Riot’s regional Twitch channels for Valorant, as well as the main Valorant channel. We have embedded the North American, Europe, and global streams below.

You can also catch the action on the NA and Europe YouTube channels.

Valorant Global

Valorant Esports NA

Valorant Esports EU

VCT Stage 2 Challengers North America: schedule & results

North America has two spots up for grabs at the Stage 2 Masters LAN. Four teams from each Challengers qualifier will duke it out in the eight-team Finals at the end of April to determine the region’s representatives.

VCT Stage 1 champions Sentinels will be hot favorites for the event, especially if they keep the services of Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo. However, other regional hopefuls like Envy, 100 Thieves, Gen.G, and the new-look TSM with Braxton ‘brax’ Pierce will be gunning for their own spots.

VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers 1: April 8 to April 11

Full schedule and teams TBA

VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers 2: April 24 to April 25

Full schedule and teams TBA

VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Finals: April 29 to May 2

Full schedule and teams TBA

VCT Stage 2 Challengers Europe: schedule & results

Europe is formatted slightly differently to North America. Instead of featuring all European teams, the Challengers final will also feature wider EMEA teams ⁠— three from Turkey, and one from CIS. The top two in Challengers will make the Stage 2 Masters LAN.

Across Europe, Acend will want to prove they weren’t a one-stage wonder by maintaining their form through to Iceland. Heretics, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Alliance, Guild, G2 Esports, FPX, and Team Liquid will all be looking for revenge; while Turkish and CIS champions Futbolist and Gambit Esports respectively will want to stir the pot.

VCT Stage 2 Europe Challengers 1: April 6 to April 9

Tuesday, April 6

Stage Match PT ET GMT Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 3PM Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 6PM

Wednesday, April 7

Stage Match PT ET GMT Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 3PM Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 6PM

Thursday, April 8

Stage Match PT ET GMT Semifinal TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 3PM Semifinal TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 6PM

Friday, April 9

Stage Match PT ET GMT Grand Final TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 3PM

VCT Stage 2 Europe Challengers 2: April 15 to April 18

Thursday, April 15

Stage Match PT ET GMT Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 3PM Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 6PM

Friday, April 16

Stage Match PT ET GMT Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 3PM Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 6PM

Saturday, April 17

Stage Match PT ET GMT Semifinals TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 3PM Semifinals TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 6PM

Sunday, April 18

Stage Match PT ET GMT Grand Final TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 3PM

VCT Stage 2 EMEA Challengers Finals: April 25 to May 2

Full schedule and teams TBA

Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2: format

The format for VCT Stage 2 2021 varies slightly from that of Stage 1. With the introduction of a global Masters LAN event, the regional finals will now take the place of the Challengers 3 tournament. There are no regional Masters finals.

Across every region, teams can qualify for the Challengers Finals by performing well in the two qualifiers. Then, the top one or two teams at the Challengers Finals will qualify for the Masters LAN in Reykjavik.

Performing well in Masters will be teams’ tickets to the Valorant Champions event in December. Every placement and every point in Masters counts on the way through the three stages. Those with the most points will line up at the big money event at the end of the year.