KSI’s trainer says Jake Paul bout won’t happen directly after Dillon Danis fight

KSI’s trainer, Leon Willis, has claimed that the YouTuber’s long-awaited bout against Jake Paul probably won’t happen directly after his upcoming match against Dillon Danis next year.

KSI is pulling out all the stops when it comes to influencer boxing. In 2022 alone, he’s managed to partner his Misfits Boxing company with DAZN for a series of high-profile influencer boxing matches, on top of his prolific ‘two fights, one night’ event over the summer where he emerged victorious over Swarmz and Luis Pineda.

Now, KSI is gearing up to get back in the ring against another hot-shot opponent — this one being mixed martial artist Dillon Danis.

Although the two have been ramping up the rumors for some time, things came to a head when both parties clashed at the weigh-in for the latest Misfits x DAZN boxing event on November 19. A day later, KSI confirmed that he and Danis will be facing off on January 14.

However, fans aren’t letting him forget about his promised match with Jake Paul, which both influencers seemed to agree for some time in 2023.

KSI’s trainer says Jake Paul fight will have to wait

This matter was brought up in a Twitter Spaces discussion with KSI’s trainer, Leon Willis, who said that it isn’t likely we’ll see KSI and Jake Paul face off directly after his bout with Dillon.

Instead, it’s more likely that KSI has another ‘buffer’ match in between to help him get in tip-top shape, since he took a break for nearly two years to focus on music while Jake was scoring wins left and right.

“I think he will have another fight,” Willis said in response to a fan’s question. “He ain’t gonna fight Jake straight after Dillon Danis. There’ll definitely be someone else in line.”

This could give fans a broad timeline of when they’ll see these YouTube rivals touch gloves; with KSI vs Danis happening in January, another bout will likely take place over the summer, meaning Jake Paul vs KSI could happen later in 2023.

While it’s unclear who KSI will take on next, there have been quite a few other influencers who have been happy to call out the British internet star, not the least of which is former UFC champ Tyron Woodley.