WWE star R-Truth trolls IShowSpeed by confusing him with another famous streamer

WWE tag team champion R-Truth hilariously trolled IShowSpeed by claiming he met KSI on the April 29 episode of Monday Night Raw.

United States champion Logan Paul arrived at Monday Night Raw to kick off the second night of the WWE Draft. And he brought company with him.

IShowSpeed, a world-famous streamer with over 24 million subscribers on YouTube, pulled up to Kansas City with Paul to announce the latest WWE draft picks.

Wrestling fans will remember Speed as the person in the Prime bottle costume who got RKO’d through a table by WWE legend Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40.

Speed assisted Paul in announcing the second-round picks in front of a packed house, including Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

Later on, Speed met reigning WWE World Tag Team champion R-Truth, also known as Ron Killings, backstage and snapped a picture. However, based on Truth’s social media post, he confused one popular Paul companion with another.

The always comical R-Truth took a photo with Speed and teased a potential collab between the two. The only problem? Truth’s post revealed that he tagged KSI instead.

KSI is another well-known associate with Logan Paul, as the influencer is a part-owner of the Prime brand. Ironically, he also found himself in a Prime bottle costume to aid Paul during a match at WrestleMania 39.

In that sense, one could forgive Truth for confusing the two larger-than-life internet personalities. But the long-time WWE star is likely just trolling in his typical expert fashion.

Truth’s considered one of the funniest wrestlers in the industry over the past two decades, making the idea of a crossover with Speed enticing.

What type of collab it could be remains a question, but Speed has proposed the idea of starting his own content creator wrestling promotion. Perhaps a guest spot from R-Truth would be the ideal partnership.

That is, if Truth ever learns who Speed actually is.